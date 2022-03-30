The election commission took strict action against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Narendranath Chakraborty for threatening voters who support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). TMC MLA from Pandabeswar Narendranath Chakraborty had threatened voters and a video of the same had gone viral.

After examining the video footage, the Election Commission took strict action on 29th March 2022. Narendranath Chakraborty has been prohibited from campaigning for seven days till 6th April 2022. Till then, he will not be able to hold any meetings, processions, or give any interviews to the media. The action is significant considering the Asansol by-election scheduled ahead on 12th April 2022.

The Election Commission’s order says, “A video clip of Shri Narendranath Chakraborty, MLA, 275-Pandabeswar Assembly Constituency of the State of West Bengal, is widely circulating on various media platforms and a report on the matter has been obtained from Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal wherein it has been informed that notice for show cause has been issued to Shri Narendranath Chakraborty, MLA, 275-Pandabeswar AC.”

EC quoted the words of TMC MLA Narendranath Chakraborty’s statement, “Those who are rigid BJPs who cannot be defeated has to be intimidated (chomkate hobe). Tell them that if you go to vote it will be presumed that you will vote for BJP and after vote where you will live will be your risk And if you do not go to vote then we will presume that you have supported us and you may live, do trade, work anywhere as you please and we are with you. Is it clear?”

The order further said, “The Commission has observed that the aforesaid statement is threatening to voters/electors to conduct peaceful, free & fair elections and hence the statement has potential to interfere with the free exercise of the electoral right of electors as defined in Sub-Section 2 of Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, Sections 171-C & 171-F of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.”

Ruling the strict action against the TMC MLA, the Election Commission said in its order, “Commission considering the gravity of the matter hereby deplores the impugned statement made by Shri Narendranath Chakraborty, MLA, 275-Pandeswar AC of the State of West Bengal and censures him for the above-said violation. Furthermore, the Commission, under Article 324 of the Constitution of India and all other powers enabling in this behalf, orders to prohibit him from holding any public meetings, public processions, public rallies, roadshows and interviews, public utterances in media (electronic, print, social media), etc. in connection with ongoing bye-election for a week i.e. 7 days from 10:00 AM of 30th March 2022 (Wednesday) till 8:00 PM of 6th April 2022 (Wednesday).”

The Election commission of India also directed the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal to look into this matter and register an FIR against the accused TMC MLA Narendranath Chakraborty under relevant provisions of laws.

Naren Chakraborty; @AITCofficial MLA of Pandabeswar Assembly can be seen issuing diktats to his underlings; how to stop BJP supporters from voting.

Pandabeswar Assembly Segment falls under Asansol Lok Sabha Constituency where bypoll is going to be held in about two weeks time. pic.twitter.com/UxmwFt30EB — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) March 29, 2022

A video of Narendranath Chakraborty’s speech, threatening BJP supporters, was shared on social media by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. In 2016, Narendranath Chakraborty was arrested by Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) for carrying a pistol, cartridges in his check-in luggage bag at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata.