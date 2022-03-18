On Thursday, former Jammu and Kashmir Police Director General of Police Shesh Paul Vaid blamed the Congress government at the centre in 1989 for the rise of terrorism in the country.

Taking to Twitter, SP Vaid said that not many people in the country know the fact that the first batch of 70 terrorists trained by ISI was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police. The former cop disclosed that the ill-thought political decision by the then Jammu and Kashmir government led by Farooq Abdullah had got these terrorists released, who went on to lead many terrorist organisations in the erstwhile state.

Many people in the country do NOT know this #KashmirFiles fact: first batch of 70 terrorists trained by ISI were arrested by J&K Police but ill-thought political decision had them released & same terrorists later on lead the many terrorist organizations in J&K. #KashmirFilesTruth — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) March 16, 2022

Shesh Paul Vaid, the former DGP of Jammu and Kashmir, also disclosed the names of some of the notorious terrorists released by the Farooq Abdullah government who later went on to carry out terror activities against the Hindus in the valley.

Farooq Abdullah was the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir from 1987 to 1990, during which the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus took place in the valley.

Pointing fingers at the Rajiv Gandhi-led Congress government at the centre, the former DGP asked, “Could this have been possible without the knowledge of the Union Government of 1989?”

Some of the terrorists whom the former DGP mentioned include Mohammed Afzal Sheikh of Trehgam, Rafiq Ahmed Ahangar, Mohammad Ayub Najar, Farooq Ahmed Ganai, Ghulam Mohammed Gujri, Farooq Ahmed Malik, Nazir Ahmed Sheikh and Ghulam Mohi-Ud-Din Teli.

It is pertinent to mention that between July and December 1989, 70 hardcore Islamic terrorists were released by the Farooq Abdullah government. These individuals went on to become dreaded terrorists with the active support of Pakistan and went on to unleash massive terror against the Indian state. These terrorists played a significant role in promoting insurgency and creating an anti-Hindu atmosphere in the valley.

In 1990, this anti-Hindu narrative in the valley led to the atrocities on Kashmiri Hindus, which grew manifold, reaching to the extent of committing genocide against the community. The radical Islamists, backed by madrasas in the valley, forced Lakhs of Kashmiri Pandits to leave the valley overnight, leading to a mass exodus.

By March 1990, most of the Hindus residing in the valley had escaped saving their lives. Thousands of Kashmiri Hindus were raped, looted and butchered by the Islamic terrorists in the valley. Those who survived left Kashmir out of fear became refugees in their own country. They were rehabilitated in inhuman conditions in camps in Jammu.

The Kashmiri Hindus hoped to go back, however, their dreams of returning to the valley faded away, and most of these people shifted to other parts of the country. Most of the Hindu’s houses were burnt down in the valley, and whatever properties were left was looted.

The release of the movie – ‘The Kashmir Files’ has ignited a debate on the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus at the hands of radical Islamic terrorists and how the centre and the state government turned a blind eye towards the suffering of Kashmiri Hindus.