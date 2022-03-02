In yet another shocking incident in Tamil Nadu, a Hindu girl from Uppathukadu near Thimmampatti village consumed pesticide after her ‘friend’ Amir Khan disappeared after proposing to her for marriage. The incident happened on January 18 after which the girl was immediately shifted to the hospital. She was declared dead on the very same day.

According to the reports, this case is of grave concern as the Police after registering the case found that the death was unnatural and influenced by someone. In the process of investigation, they questioned Amir Khan from the girl’s village and learned that the two were in a relationship.

Local SI Sivashankar on February 24 questioned Khan and found out that the two used to have lengthy conversations on calls and Whatsapp and that the girl had deleted the history of conversations before her death. While the exact reason for her death is not yet clear, the Police has asked Khan to appear in the Police station whenever required.

Amir Khan aged 22, is a commerce graduate working in a software firm near Salem. His mother used to teach the girl in the school. The two met and gradually became friends as Khan used to drop his mother at the school daily. They exchanged phone numbers and used to chat daily. The girl’s family came to know about the relationship on January 15. They then warned Khan to stay away from their daughter and stop ruining her life.

The Police has seized the phone of the girl and retrieved all the chat and call records to know the exact reason for her death. Reports mention that the boy and the girl used to meet at her NEET Coaching Centre. The boy had proposed to marry her but started avoiding her phone calls later, according to advocate Ramalingam.

According to the report, the officials having checked the boy’s Instagram and Facebook chats are of the opinion that the case is much more than the usual love matter and that Khan has been in contact with many girls before. While the investigations are underway, the Police has assured to take strict action against the persons involved in the case.

Advocate Ramalingam said, “It is not a love matter but beyond it. If we see the boy’s Instagram and Facebook messages and chats, it is a clear love jihad case. Amir Khan has been in contact with so many girls. Police should probe whether more Hindu girls have fallen to his love jihad net. The safety of Hindu girls is in danger. It is high time. Hindu outfits should sit and evolve a strategy to overcome it.”