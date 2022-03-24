Hindu seers watch 'The Kashmir Files' movie in Karnataka's Belagavi

A group of over 50 Hindu Sadhus reached a theatre in Karnataka’s Belagavi on Thursday to watch The Kashmir Files on Wednesday. Led by Hindu seer Shivanand Swamiji of the Hukkeri Math, more than 50 sadhus and religious gurus watched the blockbuster movie – ‘The Kashmir Files’ at a theatre.

On Wednesday, the saffron-clad Hindu seers and several other Hindu activists arrived at the Nucleus mall in Belagavi. After watching the movie, the Hindu seers requested the people to watch the historic film. They also opined that this movie brings awareness among the audience.

The Kashmir Files brings the brutally honest account of the Kashmiri Pandit genocide to the big screen. The film has received an unprecedented response from the audience. Vivek Agnihotri’s latest directorial movie has become the talk of the town as it brings the heart-wrenching story of the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits, who were butchered by the Jihadi terrorists in the valley in the 1990s.

Hindu seers watched the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ at Nucleus Mall in Belagavi.

“The Kashmir Files is just not a movie, but it is associated with the emotions of the Hindu community,” said Hindu seer Shri Shivanand Swamiji after watching the Vivek Agnihotri directorial movie.

Another prominent seer Kaivalya Shri spoke to the media and called ‘The Kashmir Files’, a revolutionary movement aligned with national well being. The Hindu seers asserted that Kashmir is the crown of our country and is an integral part of India. The Hindu seers also pointed out that there is a conspiracy at international levels to separate Kashmir from the rest of all India.

Hindu seers spoke to media after watching the movie – ‘The Kashmir Files’

Prior to the start of the film, the Hindu sheers chanted Shanti Mantra for the peace and well-being of humanity.

Abhishek Agarwal, the producer of the movie, revealed that the audience became emotional as they witnessed the movie that brings the horrific tale of atrocities committed against the Kashmiri Hindus in the valley in the 1990s. They expressed concern about the film industry not raising any voice about this movie and cautioned all of us about this behaviour of other film actors, said Agarwal.

