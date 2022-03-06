Indian women’s cricket team their Pakistani counterpart in the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup by 107 runs in their opening fixture held at Bay Oval stadium in New Zealand. With this, Indian women team has defeated the Pakistani women team for the 11th One Day International.

Winning the toss, India Women team had opted to bat against Pakistan. After the initial setback, Indian cricket team posted a fighting total of 244 for the loss of seven wickets in their allotted 50 overs. Pooja Vastrakar scored match-saving 67 runs in 59 balls and stitched a partnership with bowler Sneh Rana who scored a fifty. The duo added 122-runs for the seventh wicket, taking India to a respectable total against Pakistan. Opener Smriti Mandhana scored 52 of 72 balls.

In response, Pakistan women bungled up at just 137 runs, losing their all ten wickets in 43 overs. For India, left-arm-orthodox spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad took four wickets in her 10 overs spending just 31 runs, while Jhulan Goswami took two wickets to send Pakistani player packing. Opener Sidra Ameen was the top scorer in the Pakistani team with 30 runs.

Notably, this is the 6th world cup team captain Mithali Raj is playing, becoming the first ever woman to play six world cups. Before the ongoing tournament, she had participated in the ICC Women’s world cups in 2000, 2005, 2009, 2013, 2017. With this she has equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s record on the number of World Cups played.

India, who won their opening game against Pakistan, will face New Zealand in their next fixture scheduled on March 10 at Hamilton.