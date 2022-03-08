Tuesday, March 8, 2022
IT Dept raids premises linked to Aaditya Thackeray’s close aide Shiv Sena leader Rahul Kanal

OpIndia Staff
Rahul Kanal
Shiv Sena leader Rahul Kanal is close aise of actor Salman Khan and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackrey (Image: from:Iamrahulkanal/Twitter/Hello Mumbai News)
2

On March 8, the Income Tax department has initiated fresh raids at premises linked to Rahul Kanal, a Shiv Sena leader and others at Bandra and Kandivali in Mumbai. Kanal is a close aide of Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray as well as actor Salman Khan and has often participated in events linked to Khan and his organization, Being Human.

He has been seen multiple times with Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray on several events, such as Christmas celebrations last year.

The IT department has initiated the searches in connection to the alleged tax evasion case of Yashwant Jadhav, chairman, standing committee, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Kanal is a member of the education committee of BMC, a core member of Yuva Sena, and a trustee at Shri Sai Baba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi. IT department has also conducted raids at the premises of Bajrang Kharmate, deputy regional transport officer (RTO) and Sadanand Kadam, a cable businessman.

IT department had raided premises linked to Jadhav on February 25, where they found benami properties worth 130 crores. The department said a few BMC contractors were raided as well, and undisclosed income worth Rs 200 crores were unearthed. They also found evidence of alleged nexus between Jadhav and other contractors.

Kharmate, who was also raided on Tuesday, made it to news earlier when he was called by Enforcement Directorate to record a statement as Sachin Waze, dismissed Police Officer, had named him in a statement in a money laundering case linked to ex-home minister Anil Deshmukh. Waze had claimed to have overheard about the exchange of Rs 40 crores, half of which went to Singh via Kharmate and the rest were sent to Deshmukh. However, no evidence was found by the investigating agency for the alleged transfer of money to Singh or Deshmukh.

