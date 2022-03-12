Saturday, March 12, 2022
HomeNews ReportsKarnataka Congress leader CM Ibrahim resigns, blames poor response from senior leadership: What he...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Karnataka Congress leader CM Ibrahim resigns, blames poor response from senior leadership: What he said in his letter to Sonia Gandhi

The letter reads, "Madam Jee, from the past 12 years in my several letters addressed to you, I had placed before you several grievances of the party and you had indeed replied that you will take necessary remedial measures. But so far, I do not see any changes."

OpIndia Staff
Karnataka Congress leader CM Ibrahim resigns, to join Janata Dal (S)
CM Ibrahim (File Photo)
122

Senior Congress leader from Karnataka, and Member of Karnataka Legislative Council, CM Ibrahim has resigned from the party. In a letter addressed to party president Sonia Gandhi, he stated that he is resigning from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect.

The letter reads, “Madam Jee, from the past 12 years in my several letters addressed to you, I had placed before you several grievances of the party and you had indeed replied that you will take necessary remedial measures. But so far, I do not see any changes.”

Complaining about the selection of the opposition leader in the Karnataka legislative council, Ibrahim stated, “…if elections would had been held to select the opposition leader or if an opinion had been taken from all our party MLCs, then I would have been definitely elected since 18 members were supporting me, but the party selected Mr BK Hari Prasad, the most junior member as the opposition leader in the Legislative Council.”

Further adding about no response from the senior leadership, he stated, “Whenever I have raised some basic questions regarding the functioning & development of the party, I have not received proper response.” He also stated that, despite his status as a senior leader, he is unable to communicate with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and that the General Secretaries in charge are unconcerned about conveying his messages.

Thereon he also added that he has submitted his resignation to the Karnataka Legislative council. As per some reports, he is expected to join Janata Dal (Secular). According to Ibrahim, the Congress party would not win power in Karnataka and it would be downgraded to third place.

The performance of Congress has been declining for a long. The party lost poorly in the recent assembly elections of 5 states. Notably, in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress party won only two seats and received only 2.3 percent of the vote. Even worse, the party has forfeited deposits on 97 percent of the seats it ran for in the state.

The Congress Working Committee is scheduled to meet tomorrow at 4 p.m. at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in Delhi, the party said on Saturday.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,509FollowersFollow
26,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com