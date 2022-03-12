Senior Congress leader from Karnataka, and Member of Karnataka Legislative Council, CM Ibrahim has resigned from the party. In a letter addressed to party president Sonia Gandhi, he stated that he is resigning from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect.

Congress leader CM Ibrahim tenders his resignation to the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi



“I tender my resignation from Primary Membership of the party with immediate effect,” reads the letter



(File pic 1) pic.twitter.com/q4iOjsOEPH — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2022

The letter reads, “Madam Jee, from the past 12 years in my several letters addressed to you, I had placed before you several grievances of the party and you had indeed replied that you will take necessary remedial measures. But so far, I do not see any changes.”

Complaining about the selection of the opposition leader in the Karnataka legislative council, Ibrahim stated, “…if elections would had been held to select the opposition leader or if an opinion had been taken from all our party MLCs, then I would have been definitely elected since 18 members were supporting me, but the party selected Mr BK Hari Prasad, the most junior member as the opposition leader in the Legislative Council.”

Further adding about no response from the senior leadership, he stated, “Whenever I have raised some basic questions regarding the functioning & development of the party, I have not received proper response.” He also stated that, despite his status as a senior leader, he is unable to communicate with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and that the General Secretaries in charge are unconcerned about conveying his messages.

Thereon he also added that he has submitted his resignation to the Karnataka Legislative council. As per some reports, he is expected to join Janata Dal (Secular). According to Ibrahim, the Congress party would not win power in Karnataka and it would be downgraded to third place.

The performance of Congress has been declining for a long. The party lost poorly in the recent assembly elections of 5 states. Notably, in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress party won only two seats and received only 2.3 percent of the vote. Even worse, the party has forfeited deposits on 97 percent of the seats it ran for in the state.

The Congress Working Committee is scheduled to meet tomorrow at 4 p.m. at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in Delhi, the party said on Saturday.