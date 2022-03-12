Congress gets 2.3% vote share in UP, loses deposits on 97% of seats

In the Assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh, the Congress party has won only two seats and has got a vote share of only 2.3%. Congress has even lost deposits on 97% of the seats it contested in Uttar Pradesh.

Party wise vote share as on ECI website.

Congress contested 399 seats and won only two, losing deposits on every seat it has lost. The two seats that congress won are Pharenda and Rampur Khas.

According to the Election Commission’s regulations, a candidate who does not get at least one-sixth of the total votes cast forfeits the security deposits. 3,522 (almost 80%) of the 4,442 candidates in UP did not receive their security deposits returned.

It’s worth noting that Congress has failed terribly in each of the five states in which it contested. Priyanka Wadra’s “Ladki Hun Lad Sakti Hun” campaign flopped badly.

Targeting the Congress, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) recently declared that their nationwide campaign against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had failed terribly (BJP). TMC leaders went on to advise that the Congress join the TMC and that its leaders unite under Mamata Banerjee’s leadership since she is the only one capable of opposing the BJP.

Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) lost the deposit in 290 of the 403 seats it fought for. Surprisingly, the Apna Dal (Sonelal) and Nishad Party, the BJP’s coalition partners, did not lose any of their deposits in any of the 27 seats they fought.

The BJP won the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh for the second time in a row, with 41.3 percent of the vote, followed by the Samajwadi Party with 32 percent. The BJP won four states in the 2022 Assembly elections, with the AAP winning Punjab. The BJP won in four states: Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, and Uttar Pradesh. They won 20 seats in Goa, 32 in Manipur, 47 in Uttarakhand, and 255 in Uttar Pradesh. Also, the BJP boosted its vote share dramatically in four of these five states including Uttar Pradesh.