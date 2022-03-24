Severe protests have erupted against the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government’s SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project as several people have hit the streets across the state to oppose the Kerala government’s decision to go ahead with the controversial railway project.

On Wednesday, several Congress party workers and locals joined forces to oppose the project at Chottanikkara in Ernakulam district. The protestors removed the survey stones laid down for the project and threw them into a nearby pond.

Earlier, similar protests were held in Kozhikode and Kottayam.

#WATCH | Kerala: Congress workers and locals protest and throw away the survey stones for SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project, in Chottanikkara in Ernakulam district. pic.twitter.com/TJSl9ptQB9 — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2022

Earlier, the opposition had stepped up the attacks against the Kerala government over the SilverLine project. The opposition parties had disrupted the Budget session of the Kerala Assembly and had staged a boycott in the House.

The K-Rail or SilverLine project

The SilverLine project, an ambitious high-speed railway project of the state government, has given rise to the biggest political turmoil in Kerala.

As per the Kerala government, the K-Rail or SilverLine project is expected to reduce the travel time between Kasargod and Thiruvananthapuram to four hours. The total length of the project is estimated to be 529.45 km. The Pinarayi Vijayan government has claimed that the project will reduce carbon emissions.

However, the high-speed railway project has met with strong opposition in the state as the project is expected to displace nearly 30,000 people and cause severe environmental damage.

The government has defended the project saying that it would benefit the next generation of people and fuel the economic development of the region.

The SilverLine train will stop at Kollam, Chengannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Tirur, Kozhikode, and Kannur on its 530-km journey between Kasargod and Thiruvananthapuram. Meanwhile, the opposition has alleged that the project will put Kerala under a financial burden.