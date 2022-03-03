A Kochi-based celebrity tattoo artist, whose client list includes prominent Malayalam film celebrities, is facing a string of sexual harassment charges on social media. After an anonymous Reddit post by an 18-year-old victim detailed how she was raped inside the tattoo shop ‘inkfected,’ managed by Sujeesh, several women have taken to various social media platforms to recount their similar ordeals.

The 18-year-old’s statement, originally posted on Reddit on Tuesday, March 1, was shared by Netizens on other social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter and has since then gone viral.

This is about a tattoo shop in Kochi named Inkfected. Unfortunately the guy will escape but people needs to know about this. pic.twitter.com/s7Yk1K1txE — Aswathy (@RM_madridbabe1) March 2, 2022

In her post, the girl accused Sujeesh of ‘inkfected’ of raping her when she visited the tattoo parlour about a week ago to get a tattoo on her lower back.

Sujeesh, according to the victim, asked her inappropriate questions such as whether she had sex, her relationships, and so on. He then allegedly raped her after continuing to touch her improperly while having the tattooing needle on her back. While narrating her horrific experience, the victim wrote, “I didn’t speak. I just froze and couldn’t process W*F was happening.”

“The place is called INKFECTED tattoo studio run by sujeesh,” she wrote.

The post by this 18-year-old anonymous victim set off a domino effect with many other victims coming forward with their horrific experiences at the same tattoo parlour.

Another user took to Instagram to share her own account of sexual harassment by Sujeesh. The woman, who was 20 years old when she went to Inkfected two years ago, recalled the encounter. “I was asked to remove my bra and wasn’t given any piece of cloth to cover my body. I was unsure if this was okay,” she wrote in the post, adding that her chest was groped. “Two years later, as I write this today, I feel and understand that I was sexually violated and molested by Sujeesh,” she wrote.

Many other victims took to their social media handles to recount their similar experiences at ‘inkfected. One took to Instagram to narrate how Sujeesh continued to grope her with his, left hand while he made the tattoo on her back with his right hand. “She said she was really scared and though her friends were right outside she kept herself shut”. She further said that when she was leaving Sujeesh gave her a hug and said that need not pay the full amount.

She kept quiet for all this while, but when her friends narrated similar ordeals to her she felt it was high time she should speak up against Sujeesh. “I feel bad about myself. If I had spoken about it then, I could have saved many from this bad experience. Yesterday, one of my friends shared this Reddit post and I felt that it is high time to speak,” said the Instagram user, sharing her ordeal in a video.

Another victim, while narrating what transpired with her 4 years ago, wrote, “This happened to me 4 years ago. I didn’t know what to do then. I thought I had moved on with my life after that. Of course, so much happened that kept me busy throughout from living that horrible day. But seeing all these people calling out @sujeesh_p_s now resurfaced all those hidden emotions in me. I feel comfortable now in telling about what had happened to me. I hope seeing this post more people will come out with their surging stories. I hope justice will be served.”

There are several other victims on social media who have posted videos of their experiences. An Instagram user recounted how during the process of tattooing Sujeesh “kept pulling her top upward” and molested her. She confessed how Sujeesh did not allow her friend accompanying her to sit in the room where he worked on the tattoo.

The similarities between these profiles and so many others on social media are astounding. In almost every case, the tattoo artist is accused of asking inappropriate questions about the ladies who come to him for tattoos, such as about their personal relationships, sexual lives, and so on. He gives women who are sexually assaulted discounts. He also forbids the women’s friends from accompanying them into the room where he works on their tattoos.

Meanwhile, according to a report by TOI, CH Nagaraju, the city police commissioner, has stated that the matter was being investigated. “We contacted the lady. She says she must consult her parents before preferring a complaint. We are waiting,” said Nagaraju.

The TOI report further states that many activists are stepping forward to provide counsel for survivors who want to pursue charges against the accused. “Around 20 persons have come out with the story of molestation or sexual assault. We have been talking to them to see if they want to proceed legally. Also, we have talked to a couple of lawyers. About five of them are willing to move legally,” said an activist who goes by the moniker ‘Forever Intern’.

Sujeesh looks to be a popular tattoo artist in Kochi, Kerala, according to his Instagram account, which has over 52,000 followers.

Sujeesh’s Instagram page

The accused is well-known among celebrities, and he regularly posts photos of himself with them on his Instagram account. He began with a tiny studio and eventually expanded to a larger one in Edappally as his clientele grew. He was unavailable for comment when TOI attempted to contact him.