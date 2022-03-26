On Saturday, a volunteer-driven initiative in the name of ‘Modi Story’ was launched by Sumitra Gandhi Kulkarni, Mahatma Gandhi’s granddaughter, to gather inspiring moments from PM Modi’s life. The initiative aims at bringing forth Narendra Modi’s remarkable life narrative through the eyes of individuals who have got a glimpse of his life.

“Announcing the launch of MODI STORY, a volunteer-driven initiative to bring together inspiring moments from Narendra Modi’s life, as narrated by his co-travelers. Inaugurated by Smt. Sumitra Gandhi Kulkarni, granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi,” the portal tweeted. Meanwhile, BJP leaders and several Union ministers including Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur also tweeted about The Modi Story on March 26.

Launch of MODI STORY portal at the hands of Smt.Sumitra Gandhi Kulkarni, granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi and a longtime friend of Shri Narendra Modi.



"Gandhiji taught us to be the change we wish to see for Bharat. Modi is that change", she says.



According to the website modistory.in, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been at the root of the making of New India. He has inspired the common Indians to come together, aspire for greatness and carry in the spirit of ‘we the people’. “There are many people, from far and near, who have caught a glimpse into Modi’s life, his intent, integrity, and intensity. They came away inspired, keen to infuse the same ‘can do’ spirit in everyone. Modi Story’ is about such voices”, the website reads.

It adds that the initiative is about raising the collective voices and telling people’s contributions in the making of a New India. “If one Modi can give the country new momentum, imagine a nation with thousands of such inspired individuals”, the website said further inviting stories from individuals in written, video, or audio format.

Meanwhile, in the video shared by the BJP on its Twitter handle, Sumitra Gandhi Kulkarni who launched the voluntary initiative could be heard saying that PM Modi was a good friend of her when she was in Delhi. “He used to visit us now and then. We were good friends. And that continues to be till today”, she stated.

MODI STORY, a volunteer driven initiative brings together inspiring moments from PM @narendramodi's life, as narrated by his co-travellers.



Officially launched by Smt Sumitra Gandhi Kulkarni, granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi.



Apart from Gandhi, classical dancer Sonal Mansingh, Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, Kishorilal Agrawal, Badminton player Pullela Gopichand, former finance secretary Hasmukh Adhia, and many more could be seen recalling their inspiring moments with the PM Modi.