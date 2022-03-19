Saturday, March 19, 2022
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh: Muslim mob attacks 2 men for playing Holi near a mosque in...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Muslim mob attacks 2 men for playing Holi near a mosque in Bareilly, blocks highway and targets police led by SP MLA Ataurrehman

After thrashing the 2 men, the Muslims lodged a complaint against them for playing Holi near mosque

OpIndia Staff
Bareilly mob attempt to lynch two for playing Holi in mosque area
Image Source- Smart News India Network
8

On Friday, the festival of Holi in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district turned violent as the people from the Muslim community attacked two persons who were playing with the colors in the areas surrounding a mosque. The people from the community in Behari claimed that the two had allegedly thrown colors at the mosque in the city. The youths were allegedly dragged by the mob and were kicked, beaten with sticks while they were on their bike, heading home after playing Holi. The youths somehow saved their lives.

Himanshu Patel, Bareilly chief of the ‘Rashtriya Yogi Sena’ tweeted the video to Bareilly Police and said, “Muslim people surrounded and attacked two bike-riding Hindu brothers passing through the road, badly hit them. Police must take cognizance of the matter and take action against the culprits”

According to the reports, the Police arrived at the spot and tried to pacify the matter, but to no avail. Tensions aroused as more people from the Muslim community joined the argument and blocked the streets. The video of the incident went viral over social media where people from the community can be seen pelting stones and disrupting the law and order of the city. The Police, further trying to control the situation carried out a baton charge and dispersed the crowd.

The violent crowd then moved to the Nanital Highway and tried to block it. They also protested as they demanded immediate arrest of the persons who had allegedly thrown color at the mosque. The Samajwadi Party MLA Ataurrehman accompanied the crowd and demanded an FIR against those who threw colour at the mosque.

As reported by Prabhat Khabar, the SP MLA informed the SSP Bareilly about the matter and asked him to look into the complaint filed by Abdul Wahid, the caretaker of the mosque. Wahid in his complaint mentioned that he had already ordered the boys to avoid playing Holi in the areas around the mosque. The Bareilly Police then, based on the complaint registered an FIR against Rahul Gupta, Suresh Gangwar, and 40-50 unidentified persons for allegedly inciting the communal tensions on the occasion of the festival of Holi.

Copy of FIR registered by Bareilly Police (Source- Prabhat Khabar)

According to the SP Rajkumar Agrawal, the crowd had also misbehaved with the Police. “The crowd was becoming violent. They were protesting against the persons who threw color at the mosque. Some of them even attacked the Police while they were trying to pacify the matter. Then we had to carry out lathi charge”, he confirmed to ABP news.

The Police have so far registered a case against 2 BJP workers and 40-50 unidentified persons in the case. The Police have also assured to take strict action against those who blocked the Nainital Highway and attacked the Police.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,247FollowersFollow
26,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com