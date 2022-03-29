Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Naveen Patnaik denies receiving any letter from Mamata, says his priority is Odisha state

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has said that his party's priority is the development and welfare of the state.

OpIndia Staff
Naveen Patnaik
In response to CM Banerjee's call to form anti-BJP alliance, CM Patnaik said his priority is his state (Image: Hindustan/prameyanews)
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has said that his party’s priority is the development and welfare of the state. He was answering media queries on the letter West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had written to the leaders of the Opposition, and Chief Ministers of non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states.

In his statement, CM Patnaik said, “We haven’t received the letter yet. We stand for the development and welfare of our state. That’s what our party stands for.”

CM Patnaik also refused to comment on the upcoming elections for the President of India, and said that no one has approached his party yet on that matter.

Mamata Banerjee’s letter to the opposition

On March 27, CM Banerjee wrote to the opposition leaders asking them to unite against the BJP at the centre. She urged everyone to come together to “fight the oppressive regime at the Centre”.

“Central agencies such as the ED, CBI, Central Vigilance Commission (CVC)and the Income Tax Department are being used to target, harass and corner political opponents across the country for vendetta. We all must resist the ruling BJP’s intention to misuse these central agencies with the sole intent of suppressing opposition leaders. Central agencies are jolted to action just when elections are round the corner,” the letter read.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

