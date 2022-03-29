Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has said that his party’s priority is the development and welfare of the state. He was answering media queries on the letter West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had written to the leaders of the Opposition, and Chief Ministers of non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states.

At the steps of Parliament today with my leader and Hon’ble CM Shri. Naveen Patnaik addressing the media @Naveen_Odisha pic.twitter.com/SYwyZ12puy — ଡ଼ଃ ସସ୍ମିତ ପାତ୍ର I Dr. Sasmit Patra (@sasmitpatra) March 29, 2022

In his statement, CM Patnaik said, “We haven’t received the letter yet. We stand for the development and welfare of our state. That’s what our party stands for.”

CM Patnaik also refused to comment on the upcoming elections for the President of India, and said that no one has approached his party yet on that matter.

Mamata Banerjee’s letter to the opposition

On March 27, CM Banerjee wrote to the opposition leaders asking them to unite against the BJP at the centre. She urged everyone to come together to “fight the oppressive regime at the Centre”.

“Central agencies such as the ED, CBI, Central Vigilance Commission (CVC)and the Income Tax Department are being used to target, harass and corner political opponents across the country for vendetta. We all must resist the ruling BJP’s intention to misuse these central agencies with the sole intent of suppressing opposition leaders. Central agencies are jolted to action just when elections are round the corner,” the letter read.