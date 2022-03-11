A day after Aam Aadmi Party swept Punjab Assembly polls, defeating the incumbent Congress and racking up a staggering 92 seats out of a total of 117, Congress state president Navjot Singh Sidhu called AAP’s landslide victory an “excellent decision” taken by Punjab.

In his first reaction after the embarrassing poll drubbing that Congress received at the hands of Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party, Sidhu said, “I congratulate the people of Punjab for this excellent decision of ushering a new system.”

When asked how could he be calling Congress’ ouster from Punjab an “excellent decision” despite being the state president, Sidhu reasoned that it was the will of the people and it deserves respect. “The voice of the people is the voice of God. We should understand with humility and bow to it,” he added.

Launching into a philosophical explanation, Sidhu said, “When a Yogi is on a crusade, they cut all ties and are free of all bounds. They don’t even fear death. I am here in Punjab and will remain here. When someone has a higher objective and is in love with Punjab then he doesn’t care about win or loss.”

It is worth noting that Sidhu’s laudatory remarks over Punjab poll results came after Aam Aadmi Party decimated the grand old party in few of the last political bastions of the Congress party. In a stunning victory, AAP won 92 of the total 117 seats that went to polls earlier this year, signifying the dominance Kejriwal’s party enjoyed across the state.

Navjot Singh Sidhu, Punjab CM Channi lose as AAP sweeps Punjab

Several prominent politicians such as Prakash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal, former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh, Bikram Majithia were among stalwarts who were defeated in the elections. Congress state president Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was touted by many as the chief ministerial candidate, also lost his assembly seat.

After conceding defeat, Sidhu congratulated Aam Aadmi Party for winning the majority in elections, hailing it as the mandate of the people of Punjab.

Notably, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi had contested from two seats, Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur, has lost both the seats. He lost to AAP’s Labh Singh Ugoke in Bhadaur, Chamkaur Sahib he was defeated by AAP candidate Charanjit Singh.