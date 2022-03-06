Actress Sonakshi Sinha has landed herself in a legal trouble, as a non-bailable warrant has been lodged against the actress under the fraud case. Sinha has been accused of not turning up to an event in Delhi for which she had charged Rs 37 lakh.

It all started when Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha did not attend an event in Delhi for which she was invited as a chief guest. Reportedly, Sonakshi was signed for the ‘India Fashion and Beauty Awards’ event for which she charged a whopping amount of Rs. 37 lakh. According to a news report, event organiser Pramod Sharma asked the ‘Dabangg’ actress for his money back after she failed to attend the event.

The awards show was organised by Sharma at Delhi’s Siri Fort Auditorium on September 30, 2019. For the event, Sonakshi was approached through Abhishek Sinha, operator of Talent FullOn Company and Exeed Entertainment. In the deal, Rs. 28 lakh, 17 thousand were paid to Sonakshi Sinha in four instalments in June whereas Rs. 5 lakh were paid to the company as commission.

After a written agreement, the actress had shot promotional videos for the event but did not turn up for it finally. Sharma alleged that Sonakshi’s manager refused to refund him the money. He even tried to reach the actress multiple times but did not get a reply back from her side.

A complaint of fraud was then filed by Pramod Sharma in Katghar police station, Moradabad. After the case was filed, Sonakshi had reportedly visited the station in Moradabad to record her statement. However, after her continued absence, a non-bailable warrant has been issued against the actress in the fraud case. The ACJM court in Moradabad has ordered Sinha to appear on April 25, 2022, for a hearing.

After the case was registered, the case was taken up by the Moradabad court. But Sonakshi Sinha had obtained a stay order from the High Court last year. But as the six months have passed since the stay was ordered, the stay order has expired as per rules, and therefore the court issued the warrant to the actress.

Sonakshi Sinha last appeared on the silver screen in 2017, in ‘Ittefaq’ which was a box-office failure. She recently wrapped her Da-Bangg tour with Salman Khan and others.