In the past few hours, Hollywood actor Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock over a joke about his former’s wife at the Oscars became the talk of the town pretty much across the world. People around the world, in real life and on social media, discussed the incident and talked about various such events from the past. In India though, Smith’s slap reminded people of an incident that took place in 2011 with actor and producer Kamaal R Khan or KRK, who is known for his mercurial outbursts and a habit of keeping himself in the limelight through courting controversies and posting unflattering tweets.

KRK, who rose to fame with the reality TV show Bigg Boss Season 3(2009), had in 2011 participated in the Zee Golden Awards, where he resorted to violence after being awarded the ‘Golden Balti Award’. The Awards night was hosted by comedians Ali Asgar and Suresh Menon, who during a comedy gig decided to pull KRK’s leg. Asgar and Menon announced that the year’s Lifetime Achievement Balti (Bucket) Award went to none other than KRK. A ‘Gold’ plated memento of a bucket was gifted to KRK by the hosts, in what happened to be a scripted comedy sequence in the awards show.

Appalled by the action, KRK refused to hold the ‘gold bucket’ offered by the hosts and instead launched a tirade against the hosts. In an offensive tone, KRK retorted, “Both of you jokers have showcased your worth (Aukaat). Jokers worth Rupees 2 will remain jokers forever. I have no connection with the TV industry, give it to somebody else who deserves it.” While KRK was in no mood to take it sportingly, Ali Asgar asserted that his magnanimity in sacrificing the award is why he deserves the balti award.

KRK who got agitated by the move grabbed the award and smashed it to the ground. He got up from his seat and left the function grudgingly. KRK’s self-centred appearance and the drama he created added much to Zee TV’s performance ratings on Television. It was then that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was then a popular face on TV with Pavitra Rishta, accepted the same award from Ali Asgar and Suresh Menon.

Bollywood functions are often laced with celebrity tantrums which are often covered up with star-studded performances by the gaze of the camera. However, some one-to-one celebrity feuds including those of Ashutosh Gowariker and Sajid Khan, Salman Khan and singer Mithoon have made live award shows numbingly awkward. It was for the Academy Awards to make similar news when actor Will Smith slapped Comic Chris Rock after the latter made a joke about the health condition of Will Smith’s wife.