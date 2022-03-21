Dispute leads to a clash between two groups of Sikhs in Nankana Sahib, Pakistan, where they beat each other with baton, pull hair: Details

On March 20, two groups of Sikhs fought on the streets of Nankana Sahib, Pakistan. As per the Times of India report, the scuffle broke over financial matters. Three people were injured in the clash, and one of them got a head injury. Police have arrested at least five Sikhs in the case.

What could be worse than that?



Two groups of Sikhs of #NankanaSahib brought up their fight to the streets of Nankana Sahib.



As expected, local police arrived after they had brutally injured each other & arrested 5 persons.



Money is said to be the reason for the violent fight. pic.twitter.com/MKw3W0rU1W — Ravinder Singh Robin ਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ رویندرسنگھ روبن (@rsrobin1) March 20, 2022

A video of the clash went viral on social media in which groups of Sikhs could be seen fighting with each other. In the video, a Sikh man could be seen beating another Sikh with a baton while the other one pulled him with his hair. Screams could be heard throughout the 26-second video shared by journalist Ravinder Singh Robin. He wrote in his tweet, “What could be worse than that? Two groups of Sikhs of Nankana Sahib brought up their fight to the streets of Nankana Sahib. As expected, local police arrived after they had brutally injured each other & arrested 5 persons.” He added money was said to be the reason behind the scuffle.

As per the TOI report, one Amarjit Singh, a resident of Nankana Sahib, took a loan from other Sikhs to open a cosmetic shop in the Shahdara area. He did not pay back the loan in the prescribed time. The Sikhs who had loaned the money asked him several times to pay it back but could not get their money back. On Sunday, they formed a group and went to forcefully take over the cosmetic shop that led to the scuffle.

The police were informed about the incident, after which five people, including Amarjit Singh, were arrested. Mohinderpal Singh Sikh Member Provisional Assembly told TOI that the Gurudwara was trying to mediate between the groups. He said, “local Sangat had requested both the groups to resolve the issue at Gurdwara and not in a police station or court.”