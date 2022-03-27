Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently the most popular leader in the world. Recently launched website www.modistory.in brought many less-known stories about the Prime Minister of India. These stories are narrated by the ones who were a part of the narrated incidents and memories. These stories describe how Modi disguised as a Sardarji during the emergency, how he is always inspired to work for his countrymen, and how he connects with people in a matter of a few minutes.

Rohitbhai Agrawal of Gujarat narrated his memories with Narendra Modi when he was living at Agrawal’s house during the emergency in 1975. He says, “Narendra Modi during the emergency had disguised himself as a Sardarji. He used to live at our house in those days. Once while he was stepping out dressed as a Sardar, a policeman approached him and asked where does Narendra Modi live. Modi replied, ‘I don’t know, you go inside and inquire’. He then left on a scooter with my brother. Not just the policeman even we were often deceived by his appearance.”

Another memoir narrated by Dr. Anil Rawal of Gujarat describes the heart-wrenching incident that changed the course of Modi’s life. Rawal said, “It was in the year of 1983 or 1984 that while on a tour I had asked him a question. What got you committed to the upliftment of the last man standing? Modi said ‘I had visited a village in the afternoon hours, roughly at 1 PM when I was working as a full-time Pracharak of RSS. I went to a Swayamsevak’s house. It was a hut. That Swayamsevak lived with his wife and a kid. He asked me to have a meal. I said yes. On a plate, he served me half a Bajra roti and a small bowl of milk. At that time, the kid was resting in his mother’s lap. The kid was looking intently at the bowl of milk. I understood the milk was meant for that kid. I told the Swayamsevak that I have had breakfast somewhere else. I ate half the roti with water and left the milk. The lady gave the bowl to the kid who finished it in one go. I was in tears. Is my country so poor? So many deprived people live in my country. At that moment I decided that I will live this life for the upliftment of the last man standing.”

Union Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs & Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri informed from his Twitter handle that he feels privileged to be a part of the initiative called Modi Story. He tweeted, “Privileged to be a part of Modi Story. August 2003, I was posted in United Nations at Geneva when PM Narendra Modi who was then the CM of Gujarat, visited Geneva to bring the urn containing the ashes of the proud son of India Shri Shyamji Krishna Varma Ji back to the motherland.”

Many other people who had met with Narendra Modi before and after he joined electoral politics have shared their memories as a part of this initiative. Narendra Modi’s teacher when he was in school, has talked about the attraction Narendra Modi had for the Sainik school when he was a school student. Narendra Modi’s colleagues from RSS, BJP, and his friends have shared their experiences with him. Olympic Gold Medalist athlete Neeraj Chopra and BJP MP Manoj tiwari are among the other known faces who have shared their experiences with Narendra Modi.