PM Narendra Modi spoke with journalist PR Ramesh of the Open magazine on the occasion of completing two-decades in electoral politics. While discussing an array of issues, the PM also talked about his humble background and how the trajectory he has traversed, from a tea seller to the Prime Minister of India, has never floored him.

On being asked whether he has ever gotten awed by his trajectory on life, PM Modi replied that it is not his own life trajectory that has awed him but the “kind of country we are and our people, who can pick a poor child and make him reach where I have”.

‘I consider myself fortunate that the people of this country have entrusted me with such enormous duties and continue to put their faith in me. This is our democracy’s strength,’ said PM Modi.

When asked how he perceives his journey from hawking tea to seeing his mother labour in other people’s homes, to becoming the most popular Prime Minister, PM Modi said that he sees it very differently from how others perceive it.

‘My individual experiences do not matter, what matters is this shows any Indian can achieve anything’: Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi said that he feels that what he has achieved can be achieved by anyone. “I feel that the 130 crore people of India have the same capabilities that I have. If I can, anyone can! remarked the Indian Prime Minister, adding that India, which has a 130 crore population of highly competent people, can make a significant contribution to humanity.

“And so, where I started, where I reached, what I did, what my individual experiences are, these things do not matter much. What matters is that this shows that any Indian can achieve anything”, said Modi.

PM Modi’s key takeaways from his interview as he completes 20 years in public service

Besides, PM Modi spoke on numerous issues, from India’s ‘satisfying’ performance at the Tokyo Olympics to the existence of a few critics and their pre-conceived notions. While highlighting that it takes courage to accept one’s mistakes, he emphasised, “And it is because of this that one forms notions about a person even without a meeting, knowing or understanding him. And even if they meet you in person and observe something different (as compared to their notion), they will still not accept it just to feed their ego. This is a natural tendency.” PM Modi cited his tenure as Chief Minister as an example to substantiate his point.

While lambasting the Congress party for not differentiating between ‘political’ and ‘economic thought’ and condemning the political nexus between the farmer protestors and the opposition parties, the India Prime Minister remarked that the Indian government is committed to empower small farmers and discuss issues with them in case of disagreement.

PM Modi went on to outline how India fought the Coronavirus pandemic and emphasised on how the government used digital technology to reach the masses and roll out the vaccination drive in different phases.