On Sunday 6th March 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested students take advantage of start-ups in various sectors of as India is the third-largest start-up ecosystem in the world. He was addressing the students on the occasion of the inauguration of the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Symbiosis University in Pune. PM Modi said that the present generation is fortunate enough to not have suffered the damaging impact of the earlier psychology which was largely defensive and dependent.

Emphasizing the changing mood of the nation, PM Modi said, “If this change has come into the country then its first credit also goes to all of you, the youth of our country.”

He added, “Students are representing the generation in front of which there are infinite opportunities. Today our country is one of the largest economies in the world. The world’s third-largest start-up ecosystem is in our country today. Missions like Startup India, Standup India, Make in India and Self-reliant India are representing your aspirations. Today’s India is innovating, improving, and influencing the whole world. India is now on the way to becoming a global leader in those sectors in which the country did not even think of moving forward on its own feet earlier.”

Explaining this point further he said, “The example of mobile manufacturing is in front of us. Till a few years ago, mobile manufacturing for us, and so many electronics like this meant the same thing – import! Bring it from anywhere in the world. But today the situation has also changed. India has emerged as the second-largest country in the world in mobile manufacturing. Seven years ago there were only 2 mobile manufacturing companies in India, today more than 200 manufacturing units are engaged in this work.”

Quoting another example of the defense sector, PM Modi said, “In the defense sector, for decades, we were believing that we can rely on what other countries will give us. In the defense sector also, India, which was earlier recognized as the world’s largest importer country, is now becoming a defense exporter. Today, two major defense corridors are being built in the country, where modern weapons will be made, to fulfill the defense needs of the country.”

In his detailed speech, PM Modi further said, “In the 75th year of independence, we are moving ahead with the new goals of building a new India. Our young generation has to lead this campaign. Today, from the software industry to the health sector, from AI and AR to automobile and EV, from quantum computing to machine learning, new opportunities are being created in every field. From Geo-Spatial Systems, Drones to Semi-conductors and Space Technology, reforms are being done continuously in the country.”

PM Modi underlined his vision saying, “These Reforms are not for making Government’s record, these Reforms have brought opportunities for you. And all I can say is that Reforms are for you, for the youth.”