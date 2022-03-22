At the Civil Investiture Ceremony conducted at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, President Ram Nath Kovind conferred the Padma awards for the year 2022. The Padma Awards, instituted in 1954, are one of India’s highest civilian honours. The award is given in three categories. Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. These awards are intended to reward accomplishments in all professions or disciplines where public service is a factor.

The recipients of the Padma awards 2022 include Radhey Shyam Khemka (Posthumous), General Bipin Rawat (Posthumous), Ghulam Nabi Azad, Gurmeet Bawa (Posthumous), N. Chandrasekharan, Devendra Jhajharia, Rashid Khan, Dr Cyrus Poonawalla, Swami Sivananda, and Professor Vishwa Murti Shastri.

Here is a rundown of some of the most notable recipients who were awarded this year.

CDS General Bipin Rawat (posthumously)

General Bipin Rawat (Posthumous) was awarded the Padma Vibhushan by President Ram Nath Kovind for his service to the nation. He was a highly decorated 4 star General of the Indian Army. General Rawat was instrumental in initiating revolutionary changes in the Indian Armed Forces as the first Chief of Defence Staff, and Secretary, Department of Military Affairs. His daughters were the ones who accepted the honours on his behalf.

Radhey Shyam Khemka (posthumously)

President Ram Nath Kovind awarded Radhey Shyam Khemka (posthumously) the Padma Vibhushan for his work in the fields of Literature and Education. He was the president of the Gita Press and a highly reputed publisher. By writing, translating, and publishing old books into regional languages, he brought Sanatan literature to people across the country.

Ghulam Nabi Azad

Congress politician and former Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad was awarded the Padma Bhushan for Public Affairs. Azad has held numerous key roles in his distinguished public life as a senior political leader and social worker. He was the Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir from 2005 to 2008, In addition, he served as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir before becoming minister for Health & Family Welfare in 2009. He was the leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha till 2021.

N Chandrasekaran

N Chandrasekaran was awarded the Padma Bhushan by President Ram Nath Kovind for his contributions to trade and industry. He is the Chairman of the Board of Tata Sons Private Limited, the holding company and promoter of all Tata Group enterprises, and one of the country’s greatest industrial leaders.

Rashid Khan

Ustad Rashid Khan was awarded the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to the field of art. He is an Indian classical musician from the Rampur-Sahaswan Gharana who specializes in the usage of Sargams and Sargam Taankari.

Dr Cyrus Soli Poonawalla

Dr Cyrus Soli Poonawalla has been awarded the Padma Bhushan for his contributions to trade and industry. Dr Poonawalla is the Chairman of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group, holding the company of Serum Institute of India, India’s leading biotech firm and the world’s largest vaccine maker. The company’s manufacturing of Covid vaccines at a large scale helped India deal with the pandemic during the last 2 years.

Swami Sivananda

125 years old Swami Sivananda was awarded the Padma Shri by President Ram Nath Kovind for his contributions to Yoga. He has been assisting leprosy-affected individuals in Puri for the past 50 years, dedicating his life to human welfare. His healthy and long life, which began in 1896, has piqued the interest of national and international organisations.

When he went to accept the award, his modesty won the hearts of social media users. His videos of thanks went popular on social media, and numerous individuals praised him for his generosity.

Najma Akhtar

Padma Shri for Literature and Education has been given to Prof Najma Akhtar. She is Jamia Millia Islamia’s first female vice-chancellor in its almost century-long history. She is recognised as an outstanding educational administrator and institution builder.

Avani Lekhara

Avani Lekhara has been awarded the Padma Shri for her contributions to the field of sports. She is the first Indian woman to win two Paralympic medals in the same Games, as well as the first Indian woman to earn Paralympic gold.

Faisal Ali Dar

Padma Shri was awarded to Faisal Ali Dar for his contributions to sports. He is the founder and Chief Martial Arts Coach of Ali’s Sports Academy, as well as the National Kickboxing Coach of India. He is well-known for his efforts to improve the sporting environment in the Kashmir valley.

Vandana Kataria

Vandana Kataria was awarded the Padma Shri by President Ram Nath Kovind for her contributions to sports. She is an Indian hockey player, who was the top scorer for India at the 2013 Women’s Hockey Junior World Cup. She was one of the stars of the Indian team that made the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics.

Durga Bai Vyam

Padma Shri was awarded to Durga Bai Vyam for her contributions to the field of art. She is a Madhya Pradesh based Pardhan Gond artist. She has worked tirelessly to revitalize indigenous art. Her paintings are largely inspired by her tribe’s culture and traditions, as well as its mythologies.

Devendra Jhajharia

Devendra Jhajharia was awarded the Padma Bhushan at the ceremony for his contribution to the field of sports.

Jhajharia is the first Indian Paralympian to win 2 Gold medals at the Paralympics, winning gold medals in Athens 2004 and Rio 2016 games. He became India’s most decorated Paralympian by adding a Silver medal to his collection in the Tokyo games.