Monday, March 7, 2022
HomeNews ReportsAs netizens speculated over the cause of the meeting between Punjab CM Channi and...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

As netizens speculated over the cause of the meeting between Punjab CM Channi and Home Minister Amit Shah, here is why the two leaders met

Contrary to conjectures made by netizens, the discussions between Punjab CM Channi and HM Amit Shah pertained to the appointment of BBMB board members and rescuing Punjab students from Ukraine were on the cards.

OpIndia Staff
Amit Shah-Charanjit Singh Channi
Amit Shah-Charanjit Singh Channi meet
4

On Monday evening, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi arrived in Delhi to meet Home Minister Amit Shah.

The unexpected meeting between Punjab CM and Home Minister Amit Shah naturally had the netizens wondering about the plausible cause for the duo to meet.

People on the Internet speculated many reasons behind this meet—while some said it has a political basis as the leaders met each other ahead of assembly poll results, some went further ahead to suggest that Channi might be joining the BJP while breaking Congress MLAs looking at the disappointing performance of the party as predicted in the assembly exit polls. All the exit polls have predicted a landslide victory of the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab.

Many others speculated that something is fishy as the visit came just days ahead of the much-awaited assembly elections results.

The real cause behind Punjab CM Channi seeking an audience with HM Amit Shah

However, it was earlier reported on March 6, that CM Channi had sought a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah to take up with him the issue of a recent change in rules for the selection of members of the Bhakra-Beas Management Board. While the issue has gained much importance in Punjab politics, this came after Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana K P Singh met Governor Banwarilal Purohit over the same issue on February 28. The speaker said the recent change in rules for the selection of two members of the BBMB would be detrimental to the interests of Punjab and Haryana.

Confirming the same, CM Channi spoke to the media after his meeting with Amit Shah. He said, “Main issue was BBMB (Bhakra Beas Management Board), officers should be deployed like earlier. The Centre wants to deploy people from outside. I requested HM to reconsider it,” According to Channi, HM Shah assured him that the issue will be discussed with the concerned minister in 1-2 days and the decision will be taken as per Punjab’s wish.

As per Channi, the issue of bringing students hailing from Punjab back from Ukraine was also on the cards for his meeting. Channi said, “997 of our students were in Ukraine out of whom 420 have returned, 200 have gone to Poland & are safe but some people are still stuck. I made a request for them, Home Minister assured me that they are monitoring and the students will be back,”

However, this was not the first time when the two leaders showed signs of mutual agreement in the national political scene. When AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal was accused earlier in February of sabotaging national interests while giving tickets to people with Khalistani links in Punjab, Punjab CM Channi wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah requesting him to probe the matter. Wasting no time, Amit Shah assured Channi, “I assure you that no one will be permitted to disturb the nation’s unity. The Government of India is taking this issue seriously and I will personally look into the matter in depth.”

The BBMB deployment issue

The Bhakra-Beas Management Board (BBMB) is a statutory body formed under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, that manages water resources of rivers Sutlej and Beas. As per the laid rules, the body has a full-time chairman with the member for power from Punjab and the member for irrigation from Haryana, which is elected by a board of senior engineers. Reportedly, the centre’s decision to allow anyone to apply for these posts has created a controversy in Punjab.

Congress leader from Punjab, Sunil Jakhar had accused that the Center has tweaked the BBMB rules to the detriment of Punjab and wrote to Channi to take up this issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BBMB clarified saying that there is no attempt to change the already existing system to give due representation to Punjab and Haryana. After the assurance of Amit Shah to make a decision in favour of Punjab, the controversy of the appointment of BBMB members will likely go down the drain.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,003FollowersFollow
26,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com