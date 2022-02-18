Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday assured Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi of “personally looking into” allegations of alleged links between banned Khalistani organisation ‘Sikhs for Justice’ and the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP).

Shah wrote a letter to Punjab CM Channi informing him that the government of India has taken the matter seriously and that he would personally ensure that the matter is looked into in detail.

In his letter, Amit Shah wrote: “As per your letter, a political party who is alleged to have been in contact with and soliciting support from an anti-national, separatist and banned outfit during elections is a serious matter in the context of national security.”

“The agenda of such people is in accordance with the agenda of the nation’s enemies. It is deplorable that some people, in order to grab power, can go to the extent of joining hands with separatists and endangering the integrity of Punjab and the country,” the letter said.

Shah further added, “I assure you that no one will be allowed to imperil the nation’s unity. The Government of India is taking this issue seriously and I will personally look into the matter in depth.”

In his letter to the Union Home Minister, the Punjab Chief Minister said, “Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), which is a banned organization, is in constant touch with Aam Admi Party. The SFJ has given support to AAP in the elections to the State Assembly in 2017 and similarly in these elections too. The SFJ has exhorted the electorate to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party.”

“This is a serious issue of compromising the security and integrity of the country and thus needs to be investigated. I would urge you to immediately get this matter investigated for taking appropriate action in this regard,” Channi said in his letter addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

It is worth noting that former AAP member Kumar Vishwas had earlier this week accused Arvind Kejriwal of harbouring separatist dreams. He said that at one point, Kejriwal claimed he would either become Chief Minister of Punjab or will become first Prime Minister of an independent nation (Khalistan). Today, Kumar reiterated his allegations against Kejriwal, saying that the AAP supremo met terror sympathisers in his home during the last assembly elections in Punjab.

Assembly polls for all 117 assembly seats in Punjab will take place on February 20 and the results will be declared on March 10.