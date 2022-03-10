Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi may soon meet Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit and submit his resignation today as the counting of votes for the Punjab Assembly Elections is underway, as per reports. Charanjit Singh Channi and Bhagwant Mann are the chief ministerial faces of the Congress and the AAP respectively for the state of Punjab where AAP at present is leading with 89 seats.

Congress is looking at a humiliating defeat in the state where it was in power for five years.

According to the Republic TV report, on Thursday, CM Channi arrived at his official residence in Chandigarh and is likely to resign in face of AAP’s massive sweep in the 2022 elections.

#March10WithArnab | BJP crosses majority mark in Uttarakhand, as per latest EC trends. In Punjab, 12 Congress ministers trailing, with CM Channi likely to resign in face of AAP’s sweep; Tune in #LIVE here – https://t.co/IbgxJ5e26V pic.twitter.com/ZExIerUmbN — Republic (@republic) March 10, 2022

Further, as AAP’s Bhagwant Mann is expected to be the next Chief Minister of Punjab, celebrations have already began at Mann’s residence in Sangrur. The Aam Aadmi Party has crossed the majority mark in Punjab and the CM candidate is also leading from the Dhuri constituency.

#WATCH | Celebrations at AAP’s CM candidate Bhagwant Mann’s residence in Sangrur as the party crosses the majority mark in Punjab. Mann leading from his seat Dhuri. #PunjabElections2022 pic.twitter.com/nzoJ9QyoJ1 — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022

In Punjab, the Congress fought to retain power after the tussle between Navjot Singh Sidhu and ex-CM Amarinder Singh forced the latter to quit. Channi, who is said to be the party’s important ‘Dalit face’ in Punjab was announced as the new Chief Minister and hoped to continue his position until exit poll directed AAP’s decisive victory in Punjab. The exit poll had marked AAP’s majority between 76-91 out of 117 seats in the state. Reportedly, the party is currently leading with 89 seats, comfortably past the majority mark.

It is important to note that Charanjit Singh Channi was caught up in a huge controversy after he made hateful remarks against the people of UP and Bihar working in Punjab. Questions were also raised when Priyanka Gandhi was seen cheering for those remarks. During an electoral rally in Ropar on February 15, Channi had warned that he won’t allow residents from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to enter his state.

Punjab CM speaks against UP & Bihar people and Priyanka Gandhi applauds him.



Funniest part is @priyankagandhi herself begging for votes in UP. pic.twitter.com/8KKJJR3GXd — Amit Rakshit 🇮🇳 (@amitrakshitbjp) February 16, 2022

Activating the damage control mode then, Channi had said that those remarks were directed at Arvind Kejriwal and not at the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. He said that his remarks were ‘misinterpreted’ by rival party leaders and that he did not disparage migrants. He had perhaps forgotten that he was seen on camera spreading hatred against the people of UP and Bihar, and no ‘misinterpretation’ had happened.

Also, on February 17, Channi had referred to Bhagwant Mann as a drunkard and illiterate person. “Bhagwant Mann is a drunkard and illiterate person. He passed 12th class in three years. How can we give command of Punjab to such a person?”, Channi had asked in an election rally in Bathinda.

The Assembly Elections in Punjab were held on February 20 to elect 117 members of the 16th Assembly in Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is on the pathway for a landslide victory in Punjab, with early trends on March 10 indicating a sweep for the party in the state.

