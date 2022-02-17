After Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s recent hateful remarks against the people of UP and Bihar working in Punjab saw wide criticism and questions were raised on Priyanka Gandhi cheering for those remarks, the Congress has activated damage control mode.

Channi has now claimed that the remark was directed at Arvind Kejriwal, not the people of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. He said that his remark was ‘misinterpreted’ by rival party leaders and that he did not disparage migrants. The Punjab CM has perhaps forgotten that he was seen on camera spreading hatred against the people of UP and Bihar, and no ‘misinterpretation’ has happened.

“My statement was about people like Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh who come to Punjab as outsiders and create disturbance in the state,” Channi said in a video message. “My statement yesterday (Wednesday) was taken out of context. I believe, everyone who has entered Punjab, has worked hard and has taken the state on the path of development. We heartily love all of them who have made Punjab better,” he added.

Punjab Polls: CM Charanjit Singh Channi blinks on 'UP ke bhaiya' remark, explains why he said so

Interestingly, Priyanka Gandhi, who was yesterday seen laughing and cheering on Channi’s statement propagating hate against the people of UP and Bihar, has also come out in defence of her party leader saying that the Punjab CM’s ‘UP-Bihar ke bhaiya’ comment was misconstrued.

All that the CM said was that Punjab should be run by Punjabis, she said, adding, “His statement was misconstrued. I don’t think anyone from UP is interested in coming to Punjab and ruling.”

All that CM Charanjit Channi said was that Punjab should be run by Punjabis. His statement was misconstrued. I don't think anyone from UP is interested in coming to Punjab and ruling: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Ludhiana, Punjab

During an electoral rally in Ropar on February 15, the Punjab chief minister warned residents not to let ‘bhaiyas’ from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar enter the state. Interestingly, while he was propagating hate against the people of UP and Bihar, Priyanka Gandhi, general secretary of Congress and in-charge of UP Congress, cheered and clapped on his statement.

Punjab CM speaks against UP & Bihar people and Priyanka Gandhi applauds him.



Punjab CM speaks against UP & Bihar people and Priyanka Gandhi applauds him.

Opposition parties tears into Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and Priyanka Gandhi for the hateful remarks against UP, Bihar people

Since the video has gone viral, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi has been receiving a barrage of criticism from opposing party leaders and even social media users. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has also come under the fire for supporting Channi’s contentious remark against the people of UP and Bihar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi slammed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for his contentious remark, as well as Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, claiming that “the boss family from Delhi was clapping.”

“What the Congress Chief Minister said here the entire country has seen. The family from Delhi is his maalik (boss), that maalik was standing next to him, clapping,” PM Modi said at a rally in Punjab ahead of the Sunday election in the state.

PM Modi slams Gandhi 'parivar' over 'bhaiya' remark, says 'CM Channi insulted Sant Ravidas, Guru Govind Singhji'

“Day after her brother sermonized us on diversity and ‘spirit of India’, albeit brazenly ignoring North East, Smt Priyanka Gandhi is seen cheering Punjab CM Sri Charanjit S Channi on his despicable comments against people of Bihar and UP! Hypocrisy & politics of tukde tukde at best!” Himanta Biswa Sarma had tweeted lambasting Priyanka Gandhi over her complicity in Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s ‘bhaiyas from UP, Bihar’ comment.

“Do they know how much is the contribution of people of Bihar in Punjab and how many are living (there)?… I am stunned how people make such statements”, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said, as he expressed his disappointment over Channi’s remarks.

Do they know how much is the contribution of people of Bihar in Punjab and how many are living (there)?… I am stunned how people make such statements: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's reported remark 'Don't let UP, Bihar ke bhaiya enter Punjab'

“It’s a shameful statement. I condemn this. Wherever the people of Bihar & UP went, they made a place for themselves with hard work & contributed to the growth of their state”, said Bihar Minister Sanjay Jha, adding that the “Situation of ‘Congress mukt (India)’ will persist if they speak such language & do such politics. They have lost Punjab, there’s no chance for them”.

Furthermore, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had also slammed Channi for his ‘shameful’ comment. “It is a very shameful remark to make in a united country like India. They have also called me kala, kala several times. Passing remarks on any community or state or group is deplorable,” he had said yesterday at a press conference in Punjab’s Jalandhar.

The Punjab Chief Minister’s ill-timed comment could be a stumbling block for the Congress party, which is frantically trying to keep its Punjab seat in the upcoming elections on February 20. Voting will be held in a single phase. The results will be announced on March 10 with four other states that are Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.