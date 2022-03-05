The Farmer organisations seem to have found new, overarching reasons to protest. On Friday, Balbir Singh Rajewal, President of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) strongly opposed the bail to Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni who was named as the prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. “Cancel bail of MoS Ajay Teni’s son”, Rajewal said as he held protests along with the members of 22 farmer organisations outside the Governor’s house in Chandigarh.

Punjab | Members of 22 farmer orgs protested outside Governor’s house in Chandigarh, over several issues



Our issues are, Centre has taken control over our dams. School Education Board has distorted info in history books. Punjab should have its own capital: BKU pres BS Rajewal pic.twitter.com/5rQCqT8IqK — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2022

This is a day after the Supreme Court has nodded to hear the plea seeking the cancellation of Ashish Mishra’s bail in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case on March 11. Mishra was granted bail in the case on February 10 by the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court.

The petitioners then moved to the Supreme Court seeking an urgent appeal before the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana who has agreed to hear the case this month. Mishra was arrested on October 9 last year, accused of being primarily involved in the incident that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

On October 3, eight people were killed amidst violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to the area. Four farmers died and a driver and two BJP workers were lynched by farmers.

Other new demands for which the farmer organisations have now decided to start protesting

The farmers demanded a separate capital for Punjab and accused the Centre of taking control of the state dams. He also complained that the School Education Board had distorted information in history books and that the students were made to learn the wrong history.

BKU President, Balbir Singh Rajewal amid the protests on Friday also opposed the privatization of the Power department of Chandigarh which is scheduled to be executed by the end of April this year. “We don’t allow privatization, as Chandigarh admin tried to privatize electricity board”, he affirmed.

The privatization of the power department of Chandigarh will be executed as it will be transferred to the Kolkata-based Eminent Electricity Distribution company by the end of April. According to the reports, the transfer is said to affect its 700 regular employees, 90% of which will be transferred to the private bidder with financial security and benefits.

It is important to note that the move of transferring the power department in the private hands is being opposed by its stakeholders, employees and also the consumers fearing of the raised tariff rates to satisfy the private pockets. Earlier the All India Power Engineers Federation also urged the govt to scrap the decision of privatization.

Meanwhile, Rajewal also commented on the ongoing war in Ukraine and India’s efforts to get back the Indian nationals safe back to our country. He stated that many of the Indian students were stuck in Ukraine and the speed with which the Indian government was evacuating the students would result in severe loss.

Pertinently, the BKU President happened to ignore the fact that the Indian government has undertaken a special evacuation operation named ‘Operation Ganga’ for the stranded Indian students. Several special flights have been running from Poland, Romania, and Hungary to bring the students home. Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, and SpiceJet have joined the Operation Ganga mission operating multiple flights from Ukraine’s neighboring countries to Delhi and Mumbai.

Nearly 20,000 Indian students, most studying medicine were stuck in Ukraine amid the conflict. Out of the total number, 60% have already reached India and efforts are being made to evacuate the balance 40% of the Indian nationals.