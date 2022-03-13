Soon after the Aam Admi Party recorded a victory over a majority of seats in Punjab, the party announced a mega road show in Amritsar, which will be attended by AAP National convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. As Kejriwal, along with other AAP leaders like Manish Sisodia and Raghav Chadha arrived at Amritsar Airport for the roadshow, Congress leader Alka Lamba alleged that a total of Rs. 2 crore 61 lakh are being spent for the roadshow from government quarters.

Punjab में रिकॉर्डतोड़ जीत के बाद AAP National Convenor श्री @ArvindKejriwal और Punjab के होने वाले नए CM Sardar @BhagwantMann जी की Amritsar में धन्यवाद यात्रा

Congress leader and Delhi MLA Alka Lamba took to Twitter to expose AAP’s use of Government machinery for furthering party interests soon after winning the state of Punjab in the recent assembly elections. While sharing a screenshot of an administrative order, she wrote, “So AAP came to change politics? The loot of public money started by AAP – Rs 15 lakh being spent on Arvind Kejriwal’s roadshows (in Amritsar) and Rs 46 lakh has been ordered from the government treasury for roadshows in other districts. Congratulations to Punjab and Punjabis,”

A notice directed by the Chief Secretary to government officials in Punjab including Principal Secretaries, Commissioners, Divisional Commissioners and SPs appointed in various districts of Punjab to make necessary arrangements for Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann and elected MLAs’ visit to Amritsar on March 13. The notice alerted the officers to make necessary traffic and security arrangements for the proposed roadshow and planned visits to religious centres like Harmandir Sahib, Durgiana Temple and Ram Tirath.

Punjab CM designate @BhagwantMann recieves AAP National Convenor @ArvindKejriwal at Amritsar Airport



Set to hold a MASSIVE Roadshow celebrating the EMPHATIC Win!

The notice further asked the Special Secretary for Revenue and Rehabilitation for asking the Finance department to allocate Rs. 15 lakhs to Amritsar’s Deputy Commissioner and Rs. 2 lakh each for all 23 districts of Punjab ‘for making adequate arrangements including transportation for the function’. Accordingly, the Punjab state transport was asked to provide a required number of state-run buses for the program. Thus, a total of ₹61 lakh will be spent from the public exchequer for the AAP roadshow in Punjab.

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira called it gross misuse of public exchequer at a time when Punjab is in deep debt. He said, “This is gross misuse of public exchequer for politically motivated party promotion which is totally unacceptable at a time when we’re burdened with a colossal debt of over 3 lac crores.” He also asked Arvind Kejriwal to deposit the money back in treasury.

This is gross misuse of public exchequer for politically motivated party promotion which is totally unacceptable at a time when we're burdened with a colossal debt of over 3 lac crores. I urge @ArvindKejriwal to deposit this people's money back in the treasury-khaira

Apart from that, the administration is also spending ₹2 crore for the swearing in ceremony on the Bhagwant Mann govt. Alka Lamba shared the govt order for this also, which showed that the Revenue and Rehabilitation department has been asked to allocate ₹2 crore to the DC of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar for making arrangements for the mega ceremony. The ceremony on 16th March is expected to be attended by around 1 lakh people.

Therefore, a total of Rs. 2 crores 61 lakhs is been spent for the roadshow of Kejriwal and the swearing in ceremony of AAP govt, whcih has been slammed by the Congress party.