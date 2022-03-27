Sunday, March 27, 2022
HomeNews ReportsPunjab: Patiala police lodge FIR against Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga after he criticizes Arvind...
FeaturedNews ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

Punjab: Patiala police lodge FIR against Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga after he criticizes Arvind Kejriwal for insensitive remarks on The Kashmir Files

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal stoked a controversy last week when he mocked Vivek Agnihotri’s film ‘The Kashmir Files’. Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga had tweeted in response to this.

OpIndia Staff
Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga
5

In the city of Patiala in Punjab, a state ruled by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), police has lodged an FIR against the National Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party’s youth wing, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, after he criticized Kejriwal for his insensitive remarks on the movie The Kashmir Files.

Ramkumar Jha of Aam Aadmi Party informed from his Twitter handle about the FIR. He tweeted, “FIR registered against Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga in Patiala police station for his derogatory remarks against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.”

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga had earlier tweeted, ‘When a million scoundrels die, a Kejriwal is born.’ He tweeted this on 25th March 2022 reacting to controversial remarks by the Delhi CM in Delhi assembly mocking the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits, which have been depicted in the movie The Kashmir Files.

However, a day later, he made some changes in his statement. He tweeted, “According to the advice and appeal by all of you, I am taking my tweet back. I have committed a mistake and I will provide the explanation in the next tweet.”

In his next tweet, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga wrote, “In my earlier tweet, I wrote one million by mistake. Please read it as one hundred million.” All these tweets by Bagga went viral.

When Ramkumar Jha of Aam Aadmi Party informed about the FIR from his Twitter handle, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga gave him a befitting reply saying “Lodge 100 such FIRs but if Kejriwal calls the massacre of Kashmiri Hindus as a lie, I will speak, if Kejriwal takes a dig at the massacre of Kashmiri Hindus, I will speak, whatever be its consequences, I am ready to face them. I’m not going to spare Kejriwal, I’ll put a nail in his nose.”

Bagga has pinned the first tweet on his Twitter profile. The FIR is lodged probably for the same tweet, though further details are yet to come up.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had stoked a controversy last week when he used precious time of the Delhi assembly to criticize and mock Vivek Agnihotri’s film ‘The Kashmir Files’. In response to the pleas to make Kashmir Files tax-free in Delhi, Kejriwal asked the filmmaker to put the film up on YouTube for free. He went on to criticize BJP for supporting the film and even went on to call the film “Jhoothi film (film full of lies).

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files continues to do well at the box office. The film based on the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus in the late 1980s and 1990s has already grossed well over 200 Crores and continues to attract the audience in the 3rd week of its theatrical run.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,726FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com