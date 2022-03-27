In the city of Patiala in Punjab, a state ruled by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), police has lodged an FIR against the National Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party’s youth wing, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, after he criticized Kejriwal for his insensitive remarks on the movie The Kashmir Files.

Ramkumar Jha of Aam Aadmi Party informed from his Twitter handle about the FIR. He tweeted, “FIR registered against Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga in Patiala police station for his derogatory remarks against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.”

FIR registered against @TajinderBagga in Patiala police station for his derogatory remarks against Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal #PunjabPolice 💪🏻 — Ram / राम 🇮🇳 (@ramkumarjha) March 27, 2022

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga had earlier tweeted, ‘When a million scoundrels die, a Kejriwal is born.’ He tweeted this on 25th March 2022 reacting to controversial remarks by the Delhi CM in Delhi assembly mocking the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits, which have been depicted in the movie The Kashmir Files.

However, a day later, he made some changes in his statement. He tweeted, “According to the advice and appeal by all of you, I am taking my tweet back. I have committed a mistake and I will provide the explanation in the next tweet.”

In his next tweet, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga wrote, “In my earlier tweet, I wrote one million by mistake. Please read it as one hundred million.” All these tweets by Bagga went viral.

When Ramkumar Jha of Aam Aadmi Party informed about the FIR from his Twitter handle, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga gave him a befitting reply saying “Lodge 100 such FIRs but if Kejriwal calls the massacre of Kashmiri Hindus as a lie, I will speak, if Kejriwal takes a dig at the massacre of Kashmiri Hindus, I will speak, whatever be its consequences, I am ready to face them. I’m not going to spare Kejriwal, I’ll put a nail in his nose.”

एक नही 100 FIR करना,लेकिन केजरीवाल अगर कश्मीरी हिंदुओ के नरसंहार को झूठा बोलेगा तो मैं बोलूंगा,अगर केजरीवाल कश्मीरी हिंदुओ के नरसंहार पर ठहाके लगाएगा तो मै बोलूंगा चाहे उसके लिए मुझे जो अंजाम भुगतना पड़े मैं तैयार हूं।मै केजरीवाल को छोड़ने नही वाला,नाक में नकेल डाल के रहूंगा उसके https://t.co/tgTQUqM1Me — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) March 27, 2022

Bagga has pinned the first tweet on his Twitter profile. The FIR is lodged probably for the same tweet, though further details are yet to come up.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had stoked a controversy last week when he used precious time of the Delhi assembly to criticize and mock Vivek Agnihotri’s film ‘The Kashmir Files’. In response to the pleas to make Kashmir Files tax-free in Delhi, Kejriwal asked the filmmaker to put the film up on YouTube for free. He went on to criticize BJP for supporting the film and even went on to call the film “Jhoothi film“ (film full of lies).

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files continues to do well at the box office. The film based on the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus in the late 1980s and 1990s has already grossed well over 200 Crores and continues to attract the audience in the 3rd week of its theatrical run.