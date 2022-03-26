Deepak Meena, the son of Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena from Rajgarh, Rajasthan has been arrested by the police in a case of rape of a minor. The case pertains to the gang-rape of a minor girl studying in class 10th at Mandavar police station in Dausa.

A total of five people have been charged by the police in the case. Deepak Meena, the son of Rajgarh MLA Johari Lal Meena, is one of the accused. The police have filed charges against everyone under the POCSO Act and also under relevant sections of IPC for gang rape.

According to Mandawar police station SHO Nathu Lal Meena, a case of gang rape has been lodged against a total of 5 persons on the complaint by the girl’s relatives, with three accused identified. The identified accused are Vivek, Deepak, and Netram.

The incident reportedly happened in February 2021. The victim’s relatives have also claimed that the accused committed gang rape on many occasions with the victim. The crime occurred at a hotel in the Mandawar police station area, where the accused persistently blackmailed the victim and gang-raped her.

The accused, according to the victim’s relatives, allegedly recorded pornographic films of her and used them to blackmail her. According to family members, the suspects threatened them and took over 15 lakh rupees in cash and jewels worth lakhs from the residence.

It must be noted that a similar case was also registered against Deepak Meena’s father and Congress leader Johari Lal Meena for allegedly raping a widow several times back in 2019. Meena reportedly raped the victim, who was inebriated and unable to stop him. According to the victim, Meena also threatened her on his way back to the village, claiming that he had videotaped the incident.

Johri Lal Meena, a Congress MLA from Alwar’s Rajgarh-Lakshamngad seat, has been embroiled in a number of other crimes. Soon after the Rajasthan assembly elections, Johri Lal Meena was spotted chastising Dalit voters in his area for not voting for him. He had stated that he will not work for Dalit villages because they did not vote for him.