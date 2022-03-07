Republic Bharat leads in live viewing on YouTube, according to daily figures given by Data Beings, a data analytics business. It is the most-watched live channel on YouTube for most of the day, especially during prime time, outperforming all other rivals.

The figures were released on Twitter by Data Beings, who presented the viewership data of several Hindi news stations and their views from 8 AM to 10 PM. The numbers clearly show that live views of Republic Bharat range from 50 to 280 thousand, with peak viewing times exceeding 350 thousand views.

According to Data Beings, Republic Bharat dominated for most of the day on YouTube Hindi News Live Views on March 6, with Aaj Tak moving ahead in select non-prime times. On Republic, the peak time crossed 244 thousand views.

Live Views on March 6

The YouTube Hindi news live views on March 5 showed an upward trend, with Republic Bharat continuing to top even the non-prime slot since March 1. On Republic, the peak viewership reached 285 thousand.

Live Views on March 5

Republic Bharat took the lead on March 4 in both prime and non-prime samples. There was a contest with Aaj Tak for a few non-prime spots. The peak view was recorded 250 thousand for Republic.

Live Views on March 4

On March 3, the viewership of Republic Bharat continued to lead with it reaching 351 thousand views in the peak hours.

Live Views on March 3

Similar trends were noted on March 2, where there was a close contest visible between Republic Bharat and Aaj Tak but the former dominated the prime-time segment with over 351 thousand views.

Live Views on March 2

Republic Bharat lags in monthly and weekly viewership

From the data mentioned above, it is clearly discernible that Republic Bharat is the leading Hindi news channel viewed live on YouTube. However, it is notable that it is lagging in the monthly and weekly views gained on any YouTube video.

In weekly viewership, data sampled and analyzed shows that Republic Bharat is in the top 5 watched news channels on YouTube but is not in the first position as seen in live real-time viewership. The image below shows the weekly data from February 26 to March 4.

Weekly data from February 26 to March 4

Similarly, in monthly viewership, data sampled and analyzed shows that Republic Bharat is in the top 5 watched news channels on YouTube but is not in the first position as seen in live real-time viewership. The image below shows the monthly viewership data for February. Zee News bags the top position in both these categories.

Monthly viewership data for February

What does this data imply?

It is necessary to comprehend what these patterns entail. Rising live viewership indicates that the channel is being seen more frequently in real-time and that its users do not choose to watch dated news content.

According to the findings, Republic Bharat viewers prefer to watch the channel live during the day, especially during prime-time hours. Monthly and weekly viewing lags suggest that other channels’ news videos are seen more after they are uploaded rather than in real-time.

High monthly and weekly viewership of any channel implies people watch the channel more when it is not live. It may be accomplished by uploading a segment of the news as a separate video and disseminating it using various search engine optimization techniques.