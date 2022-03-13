On Saturday (March 12), popular Bengali actress Rupa Dutta was arrested for pickpocketing during the 45th International Kolkata Book Fair. She has starred in the Hindi movie ‘Saathi‘ and worked in the Bengali film industry.

As per a report in Asianet News Bangla, she was apprehended while trying to evade after dumping a money bag in a dustbin. Her act raised suspicions in the minds of the police officials deployed at the Book Fair.

On being asked about the bag, the actress failed to provide a convincing reply. The cops then escorted her to the Bidhannagar North police station.

During interrogation, the actress broke down into tears. A probe has been initiated into the matter.

On Sunday (March 13), Zee24 Ghanta journalist Piyali Mitra informed that multiple purses and an amount of ₹65,760 were seized by the police.

“According to police sources, she failed to produce any reason for having many purses with her. She will be produced before the BDN court today,” tweeted Mitra.

Dutta had on Friday mocked Mamata Banerjee after TMC could not win a single seat in the recently concluded Goa elections.

Reportedly, she had earlier accused director Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment.

“There is no respect for any woman in the eyes of Anurag Kashyap. Which I came to know after knowing him. That’s why Payel Ghosh’s allegation is absolutely correct. Anurag Kashyap should get the harshest punishment. And he also takes drugs. Also supplies artist NCB please investigate,” she had tweeted. However, the allegations against Kashyap were incorrect as she mistook some other Anurag for the filmmaker.