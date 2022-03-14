Monday, March 14, 2022
Updated:

‘His greed pulled the party down’: Sunil Jakhar slams Congress party over its decision to appoint Charanjit Singh Channi as Punjab CM

Taking a dig at the Congress party and its decision to project Charanjit Channi as the Punjab CM face, Jakhar said he was "thankful that Channi wasn't declared a National Treasure".

OpIndia Staff
Sunil Jakhar slams Congress for sticking with Channi as CM candidate
Sunil Jakhar(L), Charanjit Singh Channi(R)
47

Sunil Jakhar, a senior Congress leader from Punjab, on Monday took a dig at the party for the appointment of Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief minister of the state. Channi was appointed Punjab CM months ahead of the all-important Punjab assembly polls following the removal of Captain Amarinder Singh from the CM post.

Taking to social media website Twitter, Jakhar said that Channi had been a liability for the party, adding that it was him and not the top brass that pulled the party down in the assembly elections held earlier last month. Jakhar also mentioned that it was a certain ‘Pbi’ lady at the Congress Working Committee meeting who proposed Channi as the chief minister in the first place. He took a sarcastic jibe at the Congress party for not declaring Channi as a ‘National Treasure’.

“An asset – r u joking ? Thank God he [Channi] wasn’t declared a ‘National Treasure’ at CWC by the ‘Pbi’ lady who proposed him as CM in first place. May be an asset for her but for the party he has been only a liability. Not the top brass,but his own greed pulled him and the party down,” Jakhar tweeted.

Jakhar also attached two images in his tweet—the first one about the Enforcement Directorate seizing Rs 10 crores from Channi’s nephew—and the second one about Congress leaders in Punjab blaming the top brass for pulling CM Channi down.

Congress suffers a humiliating defeat in Punjab assembly elections 2022

The Congress party suffered a humiliating defeat in the Punjab assembly polls. Out of the 117 seats, it managed to win a meagre 18 seats, with CM Channi losing from both the sides he contested. He lost to AAP’s Labh Singh Ugoke in Bhadaur, Chamkaur Sahib he was defeated by AAP candidate Charanjit Singh.

Another Congress stalwart, Navjot Singh Sidhu, also suffered an embarrassing defeat in the assembly elections. Aam Aadmi Party emerged victorious in the Punjab Assembly polls as it swept the state, racking up a staggering 92 seats out of a total of 117 assembly seats.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

