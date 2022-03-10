As Aam Aadmi Party is heading towards a massive victory in Punjab ensuring the outster of Congress government, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu made a statement accepting his defeat in the Elections. He tweeted, “The voice of the people is the voice of God …. Humbly accept the mandate of the people of Punjab …. Congratulations to Aap !!!”

Sidhu contested from the Amritsar East Vidhan sabha seat in Punjab. He is currently behind Jeevan Jyot Kaur of the Aam Aadmi Party. As per the latest updates from the website of the Election Commission of India, Navjot Singh Sidhu has got 29128 votes as of 2:15 PM. Whereas Jeevan Jyot Kaur of AAP has got 34,257votes with a vote share of 36.05%.

As the counting of votes proceeds, it is visible that the Congress party is lagging behind in all the states as of now. As per latest trends, AAP is leading in 92 seats out of total 117 seats in the state, and Congress is leading in only 18 seats.

Notably, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi had contested from two seats, Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur, has lost both the seats. He lost to AAP’s Labh Singh Ugoke in Bhadaur, Chamkaur Sahib he was defeated by AAP candidate Charanjit Singh.

Navjot Singh Sidhu gained political centre stage after he was appointed the chief of the Punjab Congress which led to the former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh resigning from his post.

After quitting as Punjab Chief Minister, Captain Amarinder Singh stated that the Congress party had humiliated him. Singh also chastised Navjot Singh Sidhu for his apparent affinity for Pakistan’s military and its leaders. He further said that Sidhu poses a national security threat since he is close with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and has links to Pakistani General Qamar Bajwa, which is unacceptable at all costs and might jeopardize national security.