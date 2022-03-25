Friday, March 25, 2022
HomeNews ReportsUP Board makes recital of National anthem mandatory in madrassas, decision taken to end...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

UP Board makes recital of National anthem mandatory in madrassas, decision taken to end nepotism in recruitment of teachers: Reports

During the same meeting, the Board also decided to introduce pre-qualification exams such as the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET)-based Madrassa Teachers' Eligibility Test (MTET) for recruitment of madrassa teachers. Iftikhar Ahmed Javed conceded that the Islamic institutes are wrought with nepotism.

OpIndia Staff
Recital of National Anthem to be mandatory in madrassas in UP: Reports
Representative Image (Photo Credits: India TV)
76

On Thursday (March 24), the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrassa Education announced that singing of national anthem along with other morning prayers will be mandatory for students in madrassas, reported The Times of India.

The decision was taken during a Board meeting, which was led by Chairman Iftikhar Ahmed Javed. While speaking about the development, he said, “The national anthem is sung in various schools and we want to instil patriotism in madrassa students too, so that they know our history and culture.”

It must be mentioned that the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madrassa Education had announced in 2017 that unfurling of the tricolour and singing of national anthem would be compulsory in madrassas on Independence Day.

During the same meeting, the Board also decided to introduce pre-qualification exams such as the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET)-based Madrassa Teachers’ Eligibility Test (MTET) for recruitment of madrassa teachers. Iftikhar Ahmed Javed conceded that the Islamic institutes are wrought with nepotism.

He remarked, “Nepotism has become the order of the day in teachers’ recruitment. This is why the board has decided to make MTET mandatory, but the selection process will be finalised by the management. A formal proposal will be sent to the government soon.”

Madrassa licence cancelled for barring students from singing national anthem in UP

In August 2018, the Uttar Pradesh government led by Yogi Adithyanath decided to cancel the registration and derecognized a madrasa in the Maharajganj district after a cleric prevented the students of the institution from singing the national anthem on Independence Day.

In the video that was widely shared widely on social media, the cleric was seen asking the students to avoid singing the national anthem. He then went on to say that it was not “jayaz” (permissible) in Islam. He was then seen asking students to sing ‘Sare jahan se acha’, even as a teacher protested against the cleric’s comments.

Following a probe, the state government decided to derecognise the madrassa and the Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Board released immediate orders to suspend the licence and registration. Maulana Junaid Ansari and two others were arrested on charges of sedition under Section 124-A and 153B (imputation assertion prejudicial to national integrity) for disrespecting the national anthem.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Madhya Pradesh govt issues show-cause notice to IAS officer Niyaz Khan for his rants against movie ‘The Kashmir Files’: Here is what had happened

OpIndia Staff -

UP Board makes recital of National anthem mandatory in madrassas, decision taken to end nepotism in recruitment of teachers: Reports

OpIndia Staff -

India says no to ‘high-powered’ UK delegation planning to visit Delhi to persuade govt against Russia, trip cancelled last minute

OpIndia Staff -

‘Bitta Karate killed us in open, he killed us in Delhi Assembly’: Kashmiri Hindus react, slam Arvind Kejriwal for calling The Kashmir Files a...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Mr. Trudeau, you are a disgrace to any democracy, spare us your presence’, ‘dictatorship’: How Canada PM faced humiliation in EU Parliament

OpIndia Staff -

Harsha Bhogle mysteriously disappears from live Instagram interview leading to netizens worry about him, later reveals it was a promotional stunt

OpIndia Staff -

Google Trends show more Indians are now wanting to know about the Kashmiri Hindu genocide: Here are the most searched keywords

OpIndia Staff -

Birbhum violence: TMC leader Anarul Hussain arrested after victim’s kin accuse him of masterminding the carnage, NHRC issues notice to Mamata govt

OpIndia Staff -

‘I believe in Lord Shiva’, says Khushi Ahmed a year after a Muslim mob attack in Delhi following her marriage with a Dalit man

Rahul Pandey -

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Dhananjay Munde’s second wife Karuna accuses him of hiding multiple affairs, six children

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,556FollowersFollow
26,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com