Monday, March 21, 2022
Uttarakhand: Pushkar Singh Dhami elected as leader of Legislature Party, to continue as CM

On March 21, Bharatiya Janata Party announced that Pushkar Singh Dhami had been elected as the leader of the Legislature Party in Uttarakhand. Dhami would continue as Chief Minister of the state. Speaking to News18, CM-designate Dhami said the government would fulfil the promises made to the people of Uttarakhand. He further added his government would work on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to make Uttarakhand one of the leading states.

It is notable that Dhami had lost Assembly Election. He would contest by-elections from an assembly seat in the coming months as per the regulations.

BJP had contested the elections under Dhami’s leadership in Uttarakhand and won 47 out of 70 seats. This was the first time in the state that a party got elected for the second consecutive term. Congress could only win 19 seats while BSP and Independent got 2-2 seats each. Aam Aadmi Party that won Assembly Elections in Punjab failed to win a single seat in any other state elections, including Uttarakhand.

