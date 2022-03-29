Tuesday, March 29, 2022
“I am a work in progress,” Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock for slapping him during Oscars 2022 ceremony

Chris Rock had mocked Jada's health condition, alopecia where the patient slowly loses hair. Smith didn't take it too well and walked up on stage and slapped Rock.

OpIndia Staff
Will Smith slaps Chris Rock
Hollywood actor Will Smith on Tuesday took to Instagram to apologise to comedian Chris Rock for slapping him during the Oscars ceremony after he cracked a joke on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

He said that violence in all form is poisonous and destructive and that his behaviour at the Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. “Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” he said.

However, Smith has now publicly apologised to him. “Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness,” he said.

He also apologised to the Academy and viewers and others associated. “I am a work in progress,” he said.

