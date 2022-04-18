Monday, April 18, 2022
Updated:

88, including the husband of AIMIM councilor, arrested for stone-pelting in Karnataka’s Hubli over a social media post

Angered over a social media post, an enraged mob had pelted stones at the old Hubli police station, a nearby temple, and a hospital.

OpIndia Staff
Hubli stone pelting violence
So far, 88 have been arrested over the Hubli stone-pelting violence
2

Following the stone-pelting violence in Karnataka’s Hubli over a social media post, police have arrested 88 people, including the husband of the AIMIM councilor from the city. Earlier, angered over a social media post, an enraged mob had pelted stones at the old Hubli police station, a nearby temple, and a hospital.

After the rampaging mob injured a few policemen and damaged several police vehicles, section 144 was imposed in the city to curb the violence. Police Commissioner Labhu Ram had informed that four policemen including one inspector were injured during the violence.

While around 40 people were arrested during the course of the investigation on Sunday, the number of arrests has now risen to 88. Among the arrested is the husband of an AIMIM councilor from the city, the party run by Muslim hardliner Asaduddin Owaisi.

Chief Minister of Karnataka has alleged designs of a bigger conspiracy behind the attacks. He has suggested that the attacks could be pre-planned and the organizations involved in the violence should remember that strict action will be taken against them for disturbing the law and order situation. By far, six different cases have been registered against the violators who are detained. The investigation into the case is underway.

The violence at Hubli was not an isolated instance of stone-pelting in the country this Hanuman Jayanti. Similar events in different contexts have taken place in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri and Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool when Hanuman Jayanti shobha yatras came under stone-pelting attacks.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

