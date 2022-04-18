Following the stone-pelting violence in Karnataka’s Hubli over a social media post, police have arrested 88 people, including the husband of the AIMIM councilor from the city. Earlier, angered over a social media post, an enraged mob had pelted stones at the old Hubli police station, a nearby temple, and a hospital.

Karnataka | Section 144 continues to remain in place in Hubballi city after a stone-pelting incident took place at Old Hubli Police Station on 17 April.



Till now, 88 persons including an AIMIM corporator’s husband have been arrested in the matter: Hubballi Police commissioner pic.twitter.com/m5IFEWKZGx — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2022

After the rampaging mob injured a few policemen and damaged several police vehicles, section 144 was imposed in the city to curb the violence. Police Commissioner Labhu Ram had informed that four policemen including one inspector were injured during the violence.

While around 40 people were arrested during the course of the investigation on Sunday, the number of arrests has now risen to 88. Among the arrested is the husband of an AIMIM councilor from the city, the party run by Muslim hardliner Asaduddin Owaisi.

Chief Minister of Karnataka has alleged designs of a bigger conspiracy behind the attacks. He has suggested that the attacks could be pre-planned and the organizations involved in the violence should remember that strict action will be taken against them for disturbing the law and order situation. By far, six different cases have been registered against the violators who are detained. The investigation into the case is underway.

We have arrested all accused, and further investigation is going on. Action will be taken against the perpetrators after the investigation: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on stone-pelting incident at Old Hubli Police Station pic.twitter.com/idDu6fo0jE — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2022

The violence at Hubli was not an isolated instance of stone-pelting in the country this Hanuman Jayanti. Similar events in different contexts have taken place in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri and Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool when Hanuman Jayanti shobha yatras came under stone-pelting attacks.