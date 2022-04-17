The Delhi Police has registered FIR in yesterday’s incident of stone-pelting and attack on the Hanuman Jayanti shobha yatra was moving through the C block of Jahangirpuri in Delhi. DCP (northwest) Usha Rangnani has stated that 14 arrests have been made in connection with the violence as of now.

According to the FIR, the procession was moving peacefully. However, when the procession approached the Jama Masjid in C Block at 6 PM, a man named Ansar approached the procession with some of his companions and initiated an argument. This dispute quickly devolved into stone-pelting, resulting in a stampede in the procession. According to the FIR, police attempted to take control of the situation, but a specific segment of the mob disregarded the orders and intensified the sloganeering and set ablaze some vehicles. The crowd kept pelting stones and glass bottles at the procession.

The mob also fired gunshots in which Sub Inspector Medha Lal Meena got injured after a bullet in his hand. Inspector Rajeev Ranjan, the key informant whose information was used to file the complaint, indicated that the entire programme was peaceful until some anti-social members interrupted the procession and began rioting. The FIR has been registered under provisions 147 (Rioting), 148 (Armed rioting), 186 (Obstructing duty of public servant), 353 (Assault on public servant), 307 (Attempt to murder), 427 (damage to property), and 436 (Attack by explosives) of the Indian penal code along with section 27 of the Arms Act 1959.

Several videos are viral on social media in which the mob can be seen flashing swords and other weapons along with chanting slogans of Allahu Akbar.

Reports suggest that nine persons were hurt in Saturday’s communal conflicts, including eight police officers and one civilian. One Sub-Inspector was hit by a bullet fired by the rioters. As per the DCP, his condition is stable. Officials are also examining CCTV videos and social media clips to identify suspects.

The area saw heavy police deployment on Sunday morning. Taking note of the event, Union Home Minister Amit Shah talked with the Delhi Police Commissioner and ordered him to keep a close eye on the law and order situation in the region. To prevent any unanticipated eventualities, more forces have been deployed in regions surrounding Jahangirpuri.

Hans Raj Hans, the Bharatiya Janata Party MP from North-West Delhi, paid a visit to Jahangirpuri Saturday night. He said, “I couldn’t sleep; wanted to go & check the situation myself. Union Home Minister is also awake, keeping every minute’s track.”

Local residents say that Jahangirpuri is a hub of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Delhi, especially in C Block and H2 Jhuggis. B Block of Jahangirpuri also has significant Muslim population. The attack took place between Mangal Bazaar and Kushal Cinema in C Block.

According to authorities, the case of the Jahangirpuri incident is being investigated by the Delhi Police’s special cell and crime branch. Ten investigation teams have been constituted to look into the incident. Rakesh Asthana, Commissioner of the Delhi Police, stated that harsh action will be done against rioters and urged civilians not to believe rumours and fake news on social media.