Amidst cases of stone-pelting outbreaks on Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatras emerging from Delhi’s Jahangirpuri to Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool, news has come of similar attacks at multiple locations from Karnataka’s Hubli. Reportedly, an enraged mob resorted to pelting stones at the old Hubli police station after supposed inaction from the police over an ‘objectionable’ WhatsApp status on Saturday night.

Karnataka | A stone-pelting incident took place at Old Hubli Police Station, Hubli



Four policemen including one inspector injured. Section 144 imposed in the entire city. Investigation is underway & a case has been registered: Police Commissioner Labhu Ram pic.twitter.com/WbaGSUKdob — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2022

On Saturday night, a mob had gathered outside the Old Hubli Police station demanding action against a person who put an ‘objectionable social media post’. A case was earlier registered against that person and he was subsequently arrested. But the mob still gathered at the police station, they turned violent and started pelting stones at the police station and police vehicles. After this, reportedly the mob also pelted stones at a nearby Hanuman temple and a hospital.

Police Commissioner Labhu Ram informed that four policemen including one inspector were injured during the violence. He noted that Section 144 has been imposed in Hubli and the situation is under control. The police had to exercise lathi-charge to control the situation and tear gas shells were used to disperse the mob.

Karnataka | Later, a mob gathered outside the police station tried to damage police vehicles. Mob also pelted stones at police officers. 6 cases registered, 40 persons involved in this violent activity arrested; probe underway: Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram pic.twitter.com/0JT6FrrICG — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2022

“A mob gathered outside the police station tried to damage police vehicles. Mob also pelted stones at police officers,” Police Commissioner Labhu Ram said. Reportedly, 6 cases have been registered against the attackers while forty people are arrested in the stone-pelting violence case. While the investigation is underway, more details are awaited in the case.

To further bring the situation under control, Section 144 has been imposed on the entire city of Hubli. The Police Commissioner stated that the investigation is underway and a case has been registered.