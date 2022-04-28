Within a month, Maharashtra has witnessed the second incident of recovering arms in heavy numbers. This time, Maharashtra police have caught as many as 90 swords and daggers in the Dhule district of the northern part of the state. The cache of weapons was being transported from Chittorgarh in Rajasthan in a Scorpio to the Jalna district in Maharashtra. It is notable that Congress is the ruling party in Rajasthan and it is also a partner in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra | Police seized a large cache of swords from a vehicle near Songir village of Dhule & arrested four people along with it. 89 swords and 1 dagger were recovered worth Rs 7,13,600 along with the vehicle. Further investigation underway: Pravinkumar Patil, SP Dhule (27.4) pic.twitter.com/b1eUGPa4Zy — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2022

Dhule district SP Praveen Kumar Patil confirmed this. He said, “Police have recovered a huge quantity of swords from a car near the Songir village in Dhule and arrested four persons. 89 swords and 1 dagger worth Rs 7,13,600 were recovered from the vehicle.” All the accused have been booked by the police under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. However, why such a huge arms consignment in Maharashtra, to whom it was supposed to be shipped, and who is behind it, is yet to be revealed. But, the consignment of weapons found in such a large quantity has raised concerns about peace and order in the state.

Police have arrested four accused Mohammed Sharif Mohammad Shafiq (age 35), Sheikh Ilyas Sheikh Latif (age 32), Syed Nai Syed Rahim (age 29), and Kapil Dabhade (age 35) in the case. All four are residents of the Jalna district. Further investigation of the case is on.

It is worth mentioning that amidst the ongoing controversy over azaan and Hanuman Chalisa over loudspeakers in Maharashtra, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray is soon scheduled to hold a public meeting in Aurangabad of Maharashtra. Aurangabad is situated at a distance of 42KM from the Jalna city where these arms were being shipped. This has increased the possibility of untoward incidents.

Earlier, in Pimpri Chinchwad of Maharashtra, police had recovered weapons from the godown of a private courier company in the Dighi area. The weapons were kept in two wooden boxes. 92 swords, 2 daggers, and 9 knives were recovered. The boxes were allegedly sent by Umesh Sood, a resident of Amritsar, to Anil Hoon, a resident of Aurangabad. The police had registered a case against the duo under the IPC and the Arms Act.