Earlier today, former AAP Councillor Nisha Singh was held guilty and sentenced to seven years in prison for inciting violence against the HUDA anti-encroachment drive in 2015.

“There is no doubt that this is a serious lapse on the part of the accused to injure public officers, but there is no reason to believe that they cannot be reformed or rehabilitated and that they are likely to continue the criminal acts of violence as would constitute a continuing threat to society,” the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Mona Singh observed on Thursday while convicting Singh and 17 others for inflaming a mob against the HUDA anti-encroachment team.

However, the scathing observations made by the court were a far cry from what left-leaning propagandists tried to peddle after Singh was accused of instigating violence against government officers. A bevvy of ‘eminent intellectuals’ and AAP functionaries had then proceeded to paint Singh as a victim of political vendetta and whitewashed her criminal antecedents.

Apologists sympathetic to AAP join forces to whitewash Nisha Singh’s criminal behaviour

Ankit Lal, SM and IT head of AAP, had posted a tweet on 17 May 2015 that downplayed the criminal behaviour of the former AAP Councillor. Lal’s tweet stated that Singh was arrested and assaulted by police for filming the demolition drive.

Madhavan Narayanan, who claims to be a ‘journalist’ but often doubles on social media as an apologist of the Aam Aadmi Party, too, had taken to Twitter to announce a protest organised by AAP against the arrest of then councillor Nisha Singh.

Similarly, Prasanto Kumar Roy, a left-leaning propagandist, went to the extent of promoting a petition on Twitter demanding the release of Nisha Singh, who was arrested by Gurgaon Police for inciting violence against the HUDA anti-encroachment team. Besides, he was also deeply invested in the effort to project that the charges against Singh were trumped-up. Taking a swipe at the police officials, Prasanto posted a sarcastic tweet alleging that Singh was murdering the cops at the sight with her mobile phone.

Janta Ka Reporter, a leftist rag that doubles as AAP mouthpiece, ran a sob story highlighting how Singh had been “languishing” in the jail for protesting against the demolition drive. The report conveniently missed mentioning that Singh had charges of inciting violence against the anti-encroachment team levelled against her.

Nisha Singh was also active on Twitter and followed a bunch of left-leaning ideologues, ‘journalists’, and organisations, including the likes of AAP, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, AAP regional units, and journalists belonging to the left persuasion such as those from NDTV, Newslaundry, Indian Express, among others. Those who followed her included various AAP functionaries, including Ankit Lal, Akshay Marathe, Naresh Balyan, Aarti, Jarnail Singh and many others.

However, their propaganda attempts to prop up Nisha Singh and build a case around her innocence came crashing down when the Court on Thursday announced that the former AAP councillor was guilty of inciting violence against the HUDA anti-encroachment team.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on all ten women accused, while the other seven convicts have to pay a fine of Rs 20,000. In case of default, imprisonment will be increased by two to three years. The 17 accused were convicted under Sections IPC sections – 148, 149, 186, 325, 332, 333, 353, 436, 427 and 435.

Singh had attacked officers, threw stones and petrol bombs

On May 15, 2015, an anti-encroachment team of the Haryana Urban Development Authority was removing debris after a demolition drive at Jhimar Basti, Sector 47 in Gurgaon.

The former AAP councillor Nisha Singh, advocate Khajan Singh and Pradeep Zaildar had instigated the crowd to attack the officers. The mob also allegedly threw petrol bombs and LPG cylinders at the police teams. A duty magistrate and 15 other policemen were injured in this incident.

The Haryana police have charged 19 accused in the case. Two accused, Ramesh and Ratanlal, died during the trial.