Saturday, April 30, 2022
Manish Sisodia’s aide convicted in 2015 case, gets seven-year jail term for inciting violence where mob had hurled petrol bombs in Gurgaon

It is pertinent to note that Nisha Singh is a close aide of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. She had served as an advisor to him in the past.

OpIndia Staff
AAP leader Nisha Singh(L), a close aide of Manish Sisodia
87

Nisha Singh, an advisor to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and a former municipal councillor, has been convicted for instigating a mob against Haryana Urban Development Authority anti-encroachment team in 2015.

According to the reports, the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Mona Singh on Thursday convicted 17 persons, including ten women, for instigating a violent mob and attacking HUDA anti-encroachment team. The court sentenced ten accused to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine, the remaining seven were given ten years.

“There is no doubt that this is a serious lapse on the part of the accused to injure public officers, but there is no reason to believe that they cannot be reformed or rehabilitated and that they are likely to continue the criminal acts of violence as would constitute a continuing threat to society,” the court said.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on all ten women, while the other seven convicts have to pay a fine of Rs 20,000. In case of default, imprisonment will be increased by two to three years. The 17 accused were convicted under Sections IPC sections – 148, 149, 186, 325, 332, 333, 353, 436, 427 and 435.

Post by Aam Aadmi Party

AAP leader had attacked officers, threw stones and petrol bombs

On May 15, 2015, an anti-encroachment team of the Haryana Urban Development Authority was removing debris after a demolition drive at Jhimar Basti, Sector 47 in Gurgaon.

The former AAP councillor Nisha Singh, advocate Khajan Singh and Pradeep Zaildar had instigated the crowd to attack the officers. The mob also allegedly threw petrol bombs and LPG cylinders at the police teams. A duty magistrate and 15 other policemen were injured in this incident.

The Haryana police have charged 19 accused in the case. Two accused, Ramesh and Ratanlal, died during the trial.

She had contested the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram as an independent candidate but late joined the Aam Aadmi Party. Singh served as a councillor till 2016.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

