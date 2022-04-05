On April 5, Congress strongman late Ahmed Patel’s son Faisal Patel said on Twitter that he was tired of waiting around as the top leadership of the party has not shown any encouragement. He added that he was keeping his options open.

Tired of waiting around. No encouragement from the top brass. Keeping my options open — Faisal Patel (@mfaisalpatel) April 5, 2022

Ahmed Patel was one of the tallest leaders of Congress during Sonia Gandhi-era, and one of her closest confidants. However, looks like his son does not enjoy the same trust of the party leadership.

Notably, a week ago, Patel had refused to comment if he would formally join politics and had said he was not sure about it. However, he was supporting the party from behind the scenes. On March 27, he had tweeted, “Starting April 1, I will be touring the seven assembly seats of Bharuch & Narmada districts. My team will assess the current reality of the political situation and will make major changes if needed to accomplish our main goal- win all seven seats, god willing.”

Starting 1st of April, I will be touring the 7 assembly seats of Bharuch & Narmada districts. My team will assess the current reality of the political situation and will make major changes if needed to accomplish our main goal- win all 7 seats god willing. 🇮🇳💪🙏 — Faisal Patel (@mfaisalpatel) March 27, 2022

Interestingly, Faisal had met AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal last year fueling speculation that he may be joining the Aam Aadmi Party. Now with AAP looking to expand in Gujarat ahead of the upcoming elections, that option may be on the table again.

