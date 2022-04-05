Tuesday, April 5, 2022
Congress strongman late Ahmed Patel’s son frustrated with top brass, says he is keeping his options open

Ahmed Patel's son said in a tweet his options are open for the future

Ahmed Patel
In a tweet Faisal said he was not happy as the top brass of the party was not encouraging him. (Representational Image: Quint/Statesman)
On April 5, Congress strongman late Ahmed Patel’s son Faisal Patel said on Twitter that he was tired of waiting around as the top leadership of the party has not shown any encouragement. He added that he was keeping his options open.

Ahmed Patel was one of the tallest leaders of Congress during Sonia Gandhi-era, and one of her closest confidants. However, looks like his son does not enjoy the same trust of the party leadership.

Notably, a week ago, Patel had refused to comment if he would formally join politics and had said he was not sure about it. However, he was supporting the party from behind the scenes. On March 27, he had tweeted, “Starting April 1, I will be touring the seven assembly seats of Bharuch & Narmada districts. My team will assess the current reality of the political situation and will make major changes if needed to accomplish our main goal- win all seven seats, god willing.”

Interestingly, Faisal had met AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal last year fueling speculation that he may be joining the Aam Aadmi Party. Now with AAP looking to expand in Gujarat ahead of the upcoming elections, that option may be on the table again.

Patel proposed Patel

There are rumors that he is in a relationship with actress Ameesha Patel. In January 2022, Ameesha had wished Faisal his birthday. Replying to the tweet, he had thanked her and “officially” proposed to her on Twitter but later deleted the tweet. Ameesha and Faisal have been seen together on several occasions.

