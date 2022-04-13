Akbaruddin Owaisi acquitted in decade-old hate speech cases

The special sessions court for MP and MLAs at Nampally metropolitan courts in Hyderabad on Wednesday acquitted AIMIM controversial leader Akbaruddin Owaisi in decade-old hate speech cases and directed him not to make any controversial speeches in future, keeping in view the national integrity.

A special court in Hyderabad’s Nampally was hearing the two cases filed against Owaisi for delivering hate speeches against Hindus in 2012 and 2019. He was charged in Nirmal and in Nizamabad in 2012 under the IPC for criminal conspiracy and promoting enmity between two groups based on religion.

Hyderabad | The special sessions court for MPs & MLAs acquitted AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi in two hate speech cases pertaining to Nirmal and Nizamabad district.



(File pic) pic.twitter.com/reCTM7intm — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2022

Following his acquittal, AIMIM leader and brother Asaduddin Owaisi said that he was grateful for the public support in the case. “Alhamdulilah Akbaruddin Owaisi has been acquitted by MP/MLA Special Court in two criminal cases against him for alleged hate speeches. Grateful to all for their prayers & support. Special thanks to Advocate Abdul Azeem sb and senior lawyers who provided their valuable assistance”, he tweeted.

Alhamdulilah Akbaruddin Owaisi has been acquitted by MP/MLA Special Court in two criminal cases against him for alleged hate speeches. Grateful to all for their prayers & support. Special thanks to Advocate Abdul Azeem sb & senior lawyers who provided their valuable assistance — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) April 13, 2022

Akbaruddin Owaisi in the year 2012 had made a highly inflammatory speech asking to remove the police for 15 minutes so that he could finish off 100 crore Hindus. While addressing a crowd in Nirmal, Akbaruddin Owaisi resorted to fear-mongering and attempted to incite violence against Hindus by raking up the issues of alleged lynchings against minorities.

He had also abused the Hindu deities and blatantly mocked Hindus for worshipping them. “Hindus have so many Gods and every eight days there are new Gods coming up. We knew Lakshmi, but we don’t know who is Bhagyalakshmi”, he had said referring to the Bhagyalakshmi temple near Charminar.

Taking a jibe at India’s Prime Minister, he had compared PM Modi to terrorist Ajmal Kasab and had said that he should be hanged to death. He had instigated the Muslim crowd in Nirmal and had said that if all the Muslims from all over the country unite, then this country will be ruled by a Muslim and then the death of PM Modi would be confirmed. (Timestamp 2:30)

Further in 2019, he blatantly repeated his ’15 minutes’ threat and challenged the RSS and the Bajrang Dal. “No person from RSS or Bajrang Dal can even touch our hair and remember, remember, the world tries to scare the person who gets scared. And the world fears the person who knows how to instil fear why do they hate Akbaruddin Owaisi? Why? A single blow of a blacksmith is equal to a hundred blows of a goldsmith. They (RSS) haven’t yet recovered from the ’15 minute’ blow,” Akbaruddin Owaisi had stated.

Agar yeh shahadat ka jazba seeno mai aajayega toh khuda ki kasam koi bhi gau rakshak koi bhi Bajrangdali ya koi bhi RSS wala hamara baal bhi binga nahi karsakta, Duniya usiko darrati hai jho darrta hai: #AIMIM Floor Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi. @asadowaisi pic.twitter.com/8Mff8im9pv — Shaikh Zeeshan (@iamzzeeshan) July 23, 2019

It is pertinent to note that a total of 41 witnesses were examined in the Nizamabad case while 33 people were examined in the Nirmal case. Owaisi was also arrested and subsequently released on bail. The CID investigated the Nizamabad case and filed the charge sheet in 2016, while the district police which probed the Nirmal case also submitted the charge sheet in the same year.