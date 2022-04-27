Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Ajay Devgn hits out on Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep, says Hindi was and will always be our national language

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn today slammed Kannada star Kiccha Sudeep over his controversial statement on Hindi and KGF 2. Devgn took to Twitter and said that if as per him Hindi is not our national language then why are his films dubbed in Hindi from the regional language and released.

He said that Hindi is our mother tongue and national language and will always remain so.

The tweet by Devgn came days after the Vikrant Rona actor stirred up controversy over KGF 2 film being referred to as ‘pan India film’. After the unprecedented success of the Kannada-language film which was dubbed in various other languages and released, the Kannada superstar in a viral video said the film was made in Kannada and Hindi is no longer a national language. He also attacked mainstream Bollywood and said that the Hindi film industry is struggling today to find success by dubbing Telugu and Tamil films but it is not happening. “Today we (Kannada film industry) are making films that are going everywhere,” he said.

As per reports, in 2019, during the promotion of his film Pailwaan, when he was questioned about the dubbing of the film in Hindi, he had said how Hindi is the national language. “Everything started from here, hence it always holds more weightage. According to me, there is larger number of people who speak Hindi compared to other languages. Hence, we are giving more preference to the Hindi version,” he had said back then.

