All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi threatened the government of India saying that if a small faction of people in South India get radicalised, the govt will not able to handle it. In a tweet posted on 20th April 2022, he wrote that if a fraction of the 200 million people gets radicalized, it will be a great challenge in front of the government of India to handle the situations that may arise as a result.

This tweet by Asaduddin Owaisi came as a reply to a tweet by MK Venu who is an editor of The Wire. MK Venu wrote in his tweet, “Would southern states be willing to accept a diminished representation as a reward for greater success in delivering relatively higher growth & lower population increase over several years? This is a danger that not much attention has been paid to?”

Taking this thread ahead, Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted, “If even a small fraction of the 200 million become radicalized and take to retaliatory violence, would the Indian State be able to handle the security challenge? Would more democratic freedoms have to be sacrificed to enable the State to keep us safe?”

MK Venu was talking about the much delayed delimitation exercise, which the left-liberals argue that will decrease the representation of Southern states in the parliament because of better population control. However, this allegation is baseless as the process has just started and no proposal have been made in this regard.

But using this baseless fear mongering, Owaisi ended up threatening to radicalise the people of south India.

Earlier on 13th April 2022, Asaduddin Owaisi’s brother and AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi was acquitted in decade-old hate speech cases. A special court in Hyderabad’s Nampally was hearing the two cases filed against Owaisi for delivering hate speeches against Hindus in 2012 and 2019. Akbaruddin Owaisi in the year 2012 had made a highly inflammatory speech asking to remove the police for 15 minutes so that he could finish off 100 crores of Hindus. While addressing a crowd in Nirmal, Akbaruddin Owaisi resorted to fear-mongering and attempted to incite violence against Hindus by raking up the issues of alleged lynchings against minorities.

Now Asaduddin Owaisi made similar remarks in his tweet threatening the Indian state. In support of his threats, Asaduddin Owaisi furnished numbers just as his younger brother did a decade ago. Though Asaduddin Owaisi has avoided directly using the word Muslims in his tweet, it is evident from the quoted numbers and his politics of appeasing Islamists every now and then, that he is talking about the Muslims in India.