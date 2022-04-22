Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was arrested by the Assam police on the night of April 20 and was brought to Assam on April 21. As per the latest reports a court in Kokrajhar, Assam has rejected Mevani’s bail plea. The MLA from Gujarat’s Vadgam has been remanded to 3 days in police custody.

Mevani was picked up from the circuit house in Palanpur, Gujarat by the Assam police. The complaint against him has been filed by a Kokrajhar resident over some provocative tweets.

As per reports, Mevani was taken to Kokrajhar court right after the police team landed with him at the Guwahati airport. Kokrajhar is 225 km away from Guwahati. Mevani reportedly shouted, “This is vendetta politics. PMO is doing this.”

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani brought to Kokrajhar police station in Assam



An FIR was registered against him for his tweet. We are moving his bail petition and we are hopeful that he will be out today: Kankan Das, Advocate and General Secretary of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee pic.twitter.com/j96QyQsjZ8 — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2022

Mevani’s lawyers have informed that a review petition will be filed in the Guwahati High Court on Monday.

Mevani is booked under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), section 153(A) (promoting enmity between two communities), 295(A), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and sections of the IT Act. Banaskantha SP Akshayraj Makwana had earlier confirmed to the media that the Assam police had informed the local police about Mevani’s arrest.

The complaint has been filed against Mevani for a tweet dated 18 April where he had written that PM Modi worships Godse as his God. The complainant is from Kokrajhar, Assam.

Jignesh Mevani is a Member of the Legislative Assembly from Gujarat’s Vadgam. Mevani, who is an independent MLA, had extended support to Congress. As Mevani is elected as an independent MLA, he cannot join any political party.

However, Congress supporters were seen protesting against Mevani’s arrest in Assam and Congress has been providing him legal help in the case.