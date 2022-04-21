Gujarat Congress supporter and Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani was arrested on Wednesday night by Assam Police over objectionable tweets.

According to the reports, controversial MLA Jignesh Mevani was arrested by Kokrajhar police from Gujarat’s Palanpur Circuit House at around 11:30 pm on Wednesday and was later taken to Ahmedabad. He will be taken to Assam on Thursday.

Mevani has been arrested in connection with some of his tweets. Mevani’s Twitter account shows that some of the recent tweets put out by him have been withheld due to a request by authorities.

Gujarat | Congress Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani arrested by Assam Police from Palanpur Circuit House around 11:30 pm last night, as per Mevani’s team. “Police yet to share FIR copy with us. Prima facie, we have been informed about some cases filed against him in Assam,” they added pic.twitter.com/lYkKzCwOpu — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

As per Mevani’s team, some cases were filed against him in Assam.

Jignesh Mevani is a Member of the Legislative Assembly from Gujarat’s Vadgam. Mevani, who is an independent MLA, had extended support to Congress. As Mevani is elected as an independent MLA, he cannot join any political party.

Under the tenth schedule of the constitution, which has provisions pertaining to defections, if an independent legislator wins a seat and then decides to join a party, he or she would have to give up their seat. Otherwise, the speaker has the power to disqualify his or her membership from the house.

Hence, Mevani had only extended his support and had not joined the Congress party.