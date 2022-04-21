Thursday, April 21, 2022
Updated:

Gujarat Congress supporter and Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani arrested by Assam police over objectionable tweets

Mevani has been arrested by the Assam police in connection with some of his tweets.

OpIndia Staff
Jignesh Mevani arrested/ Image Source: Deccan Herald
20

Gujarat Congress supporter and Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani was arrested on Wednesday night by Assam Police over objectionable tweets.

According to the reports, controversial MLA Jignesh Mevani was arrested by Kokrajhar police from Gujarat’s Palanpur Circuit House at around 11:30 pm on Wednesday and was later taken to Ahmedabad. He will be taken to Assam on Thursday.

Mevani has been arrested in connection with some of his tweets. Mevani’s Twitter account shows that some of the recent tweets put out by him have been withheld due to a request by authorities.

As per Mevani’s team, some cases were filed against him in Assam.

Jignesh Mevani is a Member of the Legislative Assembly from Gujarat’s Vadgam. Mevani, who is an independent MLA, had extended support to Congress. As Mevani is elected as an independent MLA, he cannot join any political party.

Under the tenth schedule of the constitution, which has provisions pertaining to defections, if an independent legislator wins a seat and then decides to join a party, he or she would have to give up their seat. Otherwise, the speaker has the power to disqualify his or her membership from the house.

Hence, Mevani had only extended his support and had not joined the Congress party.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
