Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Center orders probe after 40 electric scooters by Jitendra Electric caught fire in a transport container in Nashik

The case of EVs catching fire in Nashik is the sixth such incident in the country in recent times.

OpIndia Staff
Jitendra Electric EVs
40 Jitendra Electric EVs caught fire while being loaded in a transport vehicle in Nashik on April 11
54

The Central Government has ordered a probe into the case of 40 electric scooters from Jitendra Electric Vehicles catching fire in Nashik. The Centre has roped in experts from various institutions in the country as part of the investigation.

On Monday, April 11, an incident of forty Electric two-wheeler vehicles manufactured by Jitendra Electric catching fire in Nashik came to light. The vehicles were being loaded onto a transport truck when they suddenly caught fire, during which no fatalities were reported. However, taking cognizance of the fire, which is touted as the largest EV-catching-fire incident in India as of now, the Central government has now ordered a probe into the incident.

Reportedly, representatives from the Indian Institute of Science, NSTL Vizag and the Centre for Fire, Explosive and Environment Safety (CFEES) will be part of the Centre’s investigation team in Nashik. Apart from this, the company has also launched a private investigation into the matter.

The case of EVs catching fire in Nashik is the sixth such incident in the country in recent times. Amidst the growing trend of electric vehicles, issues over their security have become a grave concern. Investigative activities have started after similar incidents broke out in Pune, Vellore and Trichy.

According to CNBC-TV18, the government now wants to do a comprehensive review of the EV ecosystem in the country. The Ministry of Roadways has already ordered officials of Okinawa and Ola EV for a presentation on the EV fire incidents. According to sources, EV companies will be reviewed on the basis of testing, manufacturing, storage standards, and transportation.

“Safety being of prime importance, we are investigating the root cause and will soon come out with the findings,” said a spokesperson for Jitendra EV while reacting to the fire incident. In his earlier address in the Lok Sabha, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari spoke in length about the issue of the safety of EVs. “This is a very serious issue and we have ordered a forensic investigation into each individual event,” he added.

Experts have counted the rise in temperatures during summer as one of the main reasons behind the EV batteries catching fire. Besides this, poor battery designs are also being blamed.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

