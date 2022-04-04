As the Islamic month of Ramzan started on April 2, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher took to his official Twitter account on April 3 to wish his fans and followers. “Ramadan Mubarak to all. Love, peace and prayers always,” tweeted the actor. Anupam Kher’s benevolence in wishing all of his Muslim followers ‘Ramadan Mubarak’ irked Congress leader Salman Nizami, who went on to hurl abuses at the actor.

In response to Anupam Kher’s Tweet, Salman Nizami wrote, “Coward, hypocrite, Neech, Islamophobic, bigot, hatemonger. Get lost!”

Congress leader Salman Niazi’s penchant for abusive and derogatory language toward actor Anupam Kher

Congress leader’s disparaging words aimed at Anupam Kher came as no surprise. On several occasions in the past, Nizami has used extremely vulgar and offensive language against the veteran actor. Last year, in April Nizami, had insulted the actor by calling him a ‘political pimp’. He had Tweeted, “Anupam Kher is a political pimp — first he reaped benefits over bodies of Kashmiri Pandits. Now seeking to do same over pyres of Covid victims. Coward!”

Anupam Kher is a political pimp — first he reaped benefits over bodies of Kashmiri Pandits. Now seeking to do same over pyres of Covid victims. Coward! — Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) April 25, 2021

In 2019, when Anupam Kher had lauded the Modi government for the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, then too the Congress leader took to social media to humiliate Anupam Kher. “Hypocrisy thy name is Anupam Kher,” Nizami had Tweeted.

From blaming women for sexual assaults to playing down killings of migrants in Kashmir: Salman Niazi’s past antics

Salman Nizami, a Congress leader from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is often seen on Twitter sharing anti-BJP rants and spreading fake news. In fact, only last year, the Congress leader had played down the killing of UP-Bihar migrants in Kashmir by Islamic terrorists.

In October 2021, two migrants from Bihar were shot dead while one was critically injured. While people are condemning these attacks and demanding strict action against the terrorists, Congress leader Salman Nizami said, “Two more killings, this time innocent labourers from Bihar. I condemn it- a cowardly terror act. Total Civilian killings in last 7 days touches 12. What has BJP achieved by revoking Article 370 in J&K except bloodbath? Let’s be together & establish peace & harmony!”

He is in fact, the same Congress leader who had asserted in 2013 that “Only attractive women are raped.” In another 2013 Tweet, Nizami is seen claiming, “Women provoke sexual assault by their appearance. Sexual attractiveness is the primary reason why a rapist selects a victim.” Not just the attractiveness of women, Nizami has also blamed women for getting raped. As per Nizami, women who ‘dress provocatively’ are asking for trouble.

After the old tweets were widely shared on social media today, Nizami has deleted them and has been blocking people who are asking him about the tweets. It is pertinent to mention here that the disgusting tweets were made only weeks after Nirbhaya was gang-raped and murdered on the 16th of December, 2012. He made these tweets when the country was still recovering from the shock of the heinous crime and mourning the tragedy.

Interestingly, Salman then took to Twitter to offer a rather ridiculous explanation for his terrible tweets. He said that the tweets from 2013 were in response to other politicians and he was a “journalist” at the time. Salman seems to think that being a journalist sure gives you a pass to talk a lot of rubbish.